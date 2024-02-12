Dire warnings grow for Israel before it attacks Rafah





Warnings advising Israel not to enter the populated Gaza city of Rafah continue to grow as Israel prepares to expand its offensive. Israel ordered evacuations last week ahead of an anticipated invasion of Rafah – a city in southern Gaza that is home to the largest refugee camp for Palestinians fleeing the war. It is estimated that more than 1.4 million people are staying in Rafah amid the ongoing conflict. Now, world leaders are calling on Israel not to enter Rafah. President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Sunday that no military operation in Rafah should proceed “without a credible and workable plan to ensure security and support for the more than one million people sheltering there.” CNN reported that that of Saudi Arabia warned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Israel faces “very serious consequences” if its forces target Rafah. “The kingdom reaffirms its categorical rejection and strong condemnation of their forced expulsion and renews its demand for an immediate ceasefire,” the ministry said in a statement, according to the newspaper. Two Egyptian officials and a Western diplomat said Egypt threatened to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli forces were sent to Rafah. Associated Press reported. The Head of Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell wrote in Xthe platform formerly known as Twitter, that an offensive in Rafah “would lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe and severe tensions with Egypt”. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said an Israeli operation in Rafah “cannot continue” in a interview with NPR. “And that would dramatically exacerbate the humanitarian emergency that we are all seeking to alleviate now. Israel has an obligation to ensure that civilians, their civilian population is safe and that they are safe and that they have access to humanitarian aid and basic services,” she continued. Israel struck Rafah last week after the US warned against widening the war in the overcrowded city. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said last week that the move to Rafah “without planning and some thought in an area housing a million people would be a disaster.” Biden also said last week that Israel's response to Gaza was “over the top” — a comment dismissed by Netanyahu during an interview on ABC's “This Week” on Sunday. Netanyahu also said that those who warn against entering Rafah “are basically saying to lose the war.” The Associated Press contributed

