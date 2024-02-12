'Violent' attacks have been reported in the Gaza City of Rafah





Reuters Many of the 1.5 million people in Rafah live in tents near the Egyptian border The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) charity says the Gaza city of Rafah is under “violent” attack, with a number of deaths reported. Witnesses spoke of dozens of airstrikes in the north and center of the city. The Israeli military said it had carried out an attack in southern Gaza, without giving further details. It comes after warnings from the international community about Israel's planned offensive in the city, where 1.5 million people have taken refuge. The United Nations has said there is nowhere safe to go for Palestinians who have ended up in the far south of the Palestinian territory. On Sunday, US President Joe Biden told the Israeli prime minister that a military operation in Rafah should not happen without measures to ensure the safety of civilians. In a phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said Israel needed a “credible and workable plan” to protect more than a million people in the city, according to the White House. Netanyahu has insisted he will continue and a plan is being prepared. The call between the two leaders comes days after Biden suggested that Israel's military operations in Gaza were “over the top.” It also follows a group of Israel's allies, international organizations and regional powers expressing growing concern at suggestions that Israeli troops would enter Rafah – which straddles the border with Egypt and is the only open entry point for humanitarian aid. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said “over half the population of Gaza has taken refuge in the area”, while Saudi Arabia warned of “very serious consequences” if Rafah was attacked. Many of the people live in tents in refugee camps, having already been forced from their homes elsewhere in Gaza at least once by order of the Israeli army. Meanwhile, the Strip's Hamas rulers said there could be “tens of thousands” of casualties, warning that any operation would also undermine talks on a possible release of Israeli hostages held in the strip. Warnings of an escalation of fighting in Rafah followed Netanyahu ordered his army to prepare to evacuate civilians from the city ahead of an expanded offensive against Hamas. Israel launched its operations in the Palestinian enclave after more than 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel on October 7 by Hamas gunmen, who also took about 240 people hostage. On Sunday, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said another 112 Palestinians had been killed by the Israeli army a day earlier, bringing the total death toll to more than 28,100 and more than 67,500 wounded. In their call on Sunday, the White House said Mr. Biden “reaffirmed his view that a military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible and workable plan to ensure the safety and support of more than one million people sheltered there”. He reiterated Israel and the US's shared goal of seeing Hamas defeated and ensuring Israel's long-term security, while also calling for “urgent and specific steps” to increase humanitarian aid to civilians trapped in Gaza. Negotiators working on a deal to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have made “real progress” in recent weeks, a senior White House official told Reuters. The official said that agreement was the main focus of the call between the Israeli and American leaders, but they also told the news agency that there were still some important loopholes to be closed. Mr. Netanyahu rejected Hamas' proposed ceasefire terms last week. In an interview with US broadcaster ABC News broadcast on Sunday, the Israeli prime minister said “victory is within reach” and the Israeli army “would take the remaining terror battalions of Hamas in Rafah”. He also said Israel would “ensure safe passage” for civilians in the southern city. When pressed on where they should go, Netanyahu suggested there were “many” areas “that we have cleared north of Rafah” and insisted officials were “working out a detailed plan”. “Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah are basically saying, 'Lose the war. Keep Hamas there,'” he added. Getty Images Israel's allies have warned against a ground offensive in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands have fled fighting elsewhere in Gaza. The United States already has warned Israel of an invasion of Rafah as part of its attack on Gaza it would be a “disaster”, while the EU and the UN both expressed their concerns. Aid groups say it is not possible to evacuate everyone from the city. UN humanitarian coordinator Jamie McGoldrick, who has just been in Gaza to assess the situation, told the BBC's Barbara Plett Usher that people in Rafah would have “nowhere to go” if Israeli troops launched their offensive . “The safe areas that were declared are no longer safe. And if these people have to move – where can they move? We're really scared the terrible nature of where we're at could get worse,” he said. In other developments over the weekend: At least six Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

On Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its air force killed two Hamas operatives in the southern city

The IDF also said it discovered a tunnel shaft near a school run by the Palestinian refugee relief agency (UNRWA) that was leading to an “underground terrorist tunnel under UNRWA's main headquarters.”

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini denied knowledge of a Hamas tunnel near the agency's office – a building he said his staff had vacated months ago.

A six-year-old girl who went missing in Gaza City last month was found dead with several of her relatives and two paramedics. – after appearing to be attacked by Israeli tanks

The IDF on Sunday said troops fighting in the southern town of Khan Younis had killed “nearly 100 terrorists”.

Three patients have died after Israeli troops prevented oxygen from going to al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said. The BBC is unable to independently verify many battlefield claims made during the course of the war. Watch: 'We will never leave Gaza' – Palestinians fleeing Rafah fear Israeli attack Are you from Rafah? Share your thoughts and experiences by emailing [email protected]. Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: If you are reading this page and cannot see the form, you will need to visit the mobile version BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at [email protected] . Please include your name, age and location with each submission.

