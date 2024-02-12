The economy of the village depended on Israel, then the checkpoint was closed News, Sports, Jobs

NILIN, West Bank (AP) – Count the rings of crushed olive trees on Mohammed Mousa's land in the West Bank village of Nilin: They've been here for centuries, long before the Palestinian family's livelihood depended on the whims of the occupation Israeli. .

When Israel established a checkpoint near the Mousas' land a decade ago, the family turned their ancestral farm into a parking lot for Palestinian workers entering Israel.

But the lot has remained empty since October 7, when Hamas militants attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip and Israel, fearing further attacks, barred Palestinian workers from the West Bank from entering Israel.

In the fifth month of the war, the family has no savings, is in debt to supermarkets and is selling inheritances to put food on the table.

“I sold my mother's gold, my phone, my bike,” Mousa said. “There is nothing more to sell.”

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, caused an unimaginable humanitarian crisis and devastated the economy for a generation. But Israel's almost complete severance of economic ties to the West Bank has also had serious consequences for Palestinians there.

Palestinian economists and officials say the territory faces a severe economic crisis that also weakens the Palestinian Authority, which administers the autonomous pockets in the West Bank. Under the interim peace accords of a generation ago, the self-governing government was meant to expand and eventually lead a future Palestinian state.

The consequences of Israel's decision are felt strongly in the Nile. Before October, over 10,000 Palestinian workers crossed the checkpoint there every day, heading for Israeli construction sites and farms. Israeli shoppers used the crossing to enter the West Bank.

About 200,000 Palestinians worked in Israel and Israeli settlements before the war, according to the Israeli workers' hotline Kav LaOved. The jobs pay much higher wages than what is available on the West Coast.

The checkpoint gate is now closed, watched by armed Israeli guards on a nearby watch tower.

Alaa Mousa, 38, who grew up in Niles as part of the extended Mousa family, crossed the checkpoint every day for 10 years to work on a construction site in Israel. After October 7, he looked for similar jobs on the West Coast, but said no one was hiring. With two children to feed, he now relies on the goodwill of nearby supermarkets.

But those stores, with signs in Arabic and Hebrew, are also struggling. The streets of the Nile used to be filled with Israelis from nearby cities and towns seeking cheaper prices on everything from groceries to car repairs.

Ahmad Srour, who works at his family's supermarket, said prices rose by 30% due to increased transport and supplier costs. He said that sales have decreased by 70%.

“We don't know how long we can keep our doors open,” said Srour, who has seen four neighboring stores close since October. “We've been here since 1996, but we've never seen anything like this.”

A third of the village's 6,400 residents worked in Israel, and all lost their jobs after Oct. 7, according to municipal official Nidal Khawaja. A fifth of the village's university students have missed their semesters, unable to pay tuition. The city's commercial income has fallen by 40%.

What is true in the Nile is true across the West Bank, where a third of workers are now unemployed, up from 13% before the war, according to the World Bank. Wages for government workers have been cut and intermittent closures of military checkpoints have stifled trade.

Israel operates 400 checkpoints in the territory, the Palestinian Economy Ministry said, turning what should have been short supply trips into hours-long journeys. When checkpoints are closed, they can also prevent trucks from passing through. Israel says the restrictions are meant as a security measure.

The Palestinian economy in the West Bank shrank by over a fifth in the last quarter of 2023, according to the Palestinian economy ministry. A third of businesses in the territory either closed or reduced production and a third of jobs were lost. Daily losses amount to 25 million dollars.

“The question is not whether there is a crisis,” said Khawaja, the official from Nilin. “The crisis is already here.”

The crisis is compounded by the inability of the territory's largest employer, the Palestinian Authority, to pay full wages. Under interim peace agreements in the 1990s, Israel collects tax revenue on behalf of the Palestinians, transferring it to the Palestinian Authority, which uses it in part to pay salaries. Since October, Israel's far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has banned transfers to Gaza, prompting the Palestinian Authority to refuse to accept any of the money.

The US has repeatedly asked Israel to release the funds, to no avail.

Last week, the PA said it would transfer 60% of December wages to workers – a month late.

“If the crisis in the finances of the Palestinian Authority continues, it will lead to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority,” Palestinian Economy Minister Khalid Al-Esseily told The Associated Press.

“If the payment of salaries is the remaining essential reason for the existence of the Palestinian Authority, then it may as well collapse, as the situation demands much more from it,” Khalidi said.

The crisis comes as the US doubles down on calls for a “reinvigorated PA” to govern a post-war Palestinian state, starting with the West Bank and Gaza.

Although Israeli officials have said workers from Gaza will never enter Israel again, Israeli media reported last week that officials are considering a program to allow workers over the age of 45 from the West Bank to return to Israel.

The government has also allowed around 8,000 Palestinians to return to work in Israeli settlements. But the future of the labor agreement remains uncertain.

The lack of Palestinian workers has also hit Israel. Israel's Finance Ministry said in December that the economy was losing $830 million a month as a result. As of December, half of Israel's construction sites were closed.

“The industry is in a complete freeze,” Raul Sargo, head of the Israel Builders Association, told Israel's parliament in December. “There is no immediate alternative. The state taught us with the Palestinian workers.”

In Nile, Mohammed Mousa spoke of a time – in front of the checkpoint, in front of the parking lot – when his land was not barren.

There, his family raised chickens and pressed olives into oil. That ended when clashes at checkpoints broke out between Israeli security forces and Palestinians, sending clouds of tear gas over the family's land.

An order to demolish the chicken coop, which Israel says it built illegally, is pending in court. Weeds now run across the dusty grounds of the parking lot where his farm used to be.

“I hope that the war in Gaza will end. This is my first wish,” he said. “Then, I hope the parking comes back.”