Senators push ahead with Ukraine aid package as their leaders say the world is watching | News, Sports, Jobs





WASHINGTON (AP) — As former President Donald Trump and a growing number of Republicans oppose U.S. aid to Ukraine, Senate leaders argued in strong terms Sunday that the money is essential to push back against Russian President Vladimir Putin and to maintain America's global standing.

In the Capitol, for a rare weekend session, the Senate voted again to move forward with aid after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky issued stark warnings about the consequences of abandoning allies. old USA in Europe.

“Today it is no exaggeration to say that the eyes of the world are on the United States Senate.” McConnell said. “Our allies and partners hope that the indispensable nation, the leader of the free world, has the determination to continue.”

Sunday's 67-27 vote to move forward on a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other countries comes as former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, is trying to kill the aid and has escalated its attacks on the NATO military alliance.

Trump posted on his social media platform over the weekend that the US should consider lending Ukraine money, not giving it to them, saying “The United States of America must not be 'stupid' anymore!”

And the former president said Saturday at a campaign rally in South Carolina that Russia should be able to “whatever the hell they want” for NATO members not meeting their defense spending targets. He told a story he has told before about an unnamed NATO member who confronted him about his threat not to help them.

While McConnell has made Ukraine aid a top issue, a growing number of members in his GOP conference have followed Trump's lead and are opposing the aid, which Senate leaders have been trying to pass for months.

Without mentioning Trump by name, McConnell said in his opening remarks on Sunday that “American leadership matters and is in question.”

Schumer said that if America does not help Ukraine, “Putin is very likely to succeed.”

“The only proper response to this threat is for the Senate to meet it steadfastly by passing this bill as quickly as we can.” Schumer said before the vote.

Amid shortages on the battlefield, the package will provide $60 billion to Ukraine, mostly to buy US-made defense equipment, including munitions and air defense systems that authorities say it desperately needs as Russia strikes the country. It includes $8 billion for the government in Kiev and other aid.

It will also provide $14 billion for Israel's war with Hamas, $8 billion for Taiwan and partners in the Indo-Pacific to fight China, and $9.2 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The Senate is delaying several procedural votes on the watered-down package after an attempt to pair it with legislation to curb migration at the US border failed. Objections from Republicans staunchly opposed to aid have delayed swift action, forcing weekend votes as negotiations continue over possible amendments to the legislation.

Senators were still trying to negotiate a deal on the amendments on Sunday, but it was uncertain whether they could reach an agreement that would lead to a final vote. If there are still objections, a final vote could come in midweek.

Schumer has said he is open to amendments — most of which are likely to fail — but he forced senators to stay in session over the weekend to try and speed up the process.

“I can't remember the last time the Senate was in session on Super Bowl Sunday.” Schumer said as he opened the hearing. “But as I've said all week, we're going to keep working on this bill until it's done.”

In Sunday's vote, 18 Republicans voted to move forward with the measure — giving supporters optimism that it will eventually pass. But the debate over aid has deeply divided the Senate GOP caucus, with McConnell scrambling to support him while some of the most vocal opponents of sending money to Ukraine have increasingly criticized the party leader.

“America is being invaded every day at our southern border.” Florida Sen. Rick Scott tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, as voting began. “Why are we going to vote to send money and resources to secure Ukraine's border before we secure our border?”

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said the debt is a big problem, “and yet they want to pass a bill to send money we don't have. So it's not a sign of strength, it's a sign of weakness.”

Sen. Thom Tillis, RN.C., said he can understand voters' reservations about voting on foreign aid, but that U.S. senators who are privy to classified information should understand “What's at stake if Putin wins.”

“And so, some people around here, if they're really only driven by the perceptions of their base, they need to have a backbone.” he said.

Even if the Senate approves the package, its future is deeply uncertain in the House of Representatives, where a large majority of GOP lawmakers are firmly allied with Trump. Speaker Mike Johnson has been noncommittal about the aid and has said he wants the Senate process to move forward.

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, a former House member who voted to move forward with the aid, noted that some House members have threatened to try to remove Johnson, as did his predecessor Kevin McCarthy, if he holds a vote for Ukraine.

still, “President Johnson is now sitting in classified conferences that he was not privileged to sit in on.” before he was the speaker, Mullin said.