Additional government funding for Silt Recovery Taskforce boosts Hawkes Bays recovery | house

Today's announcement by central government of a further $40 million in funding for the Silt Reclamation Taskforce is fantastic news for the region and will come as a relief to those still feeling the impacts of silt and debris on their land.

Hawkes Bay Regional Council chairman Hinewai Ormsby welcomes the decision saying continued government funding support allows this important recovery to continue.

With an additional $40 million, the Taskforce can regain momentum and work to restore more productive land to the region in the process.

This will provide security for our local growers and producers and support the much needed economic recovery of the region's primary sector.

At the end of last year just over half of the mud and debris work had been completed meaning there was still a lot to do.

With this new funding we can remove and dispose of approximately 600,000 more cubic meters of sediment and debris, unlocking another 650 ha of land that will be returned to sustainable productive uses.

$3 million of the $40 million has been earmarked to deal with other timber waste in Wairoa. Part of the funds will also be used for disposal of accumulated waste and restoration of all processing sites.

Silt Recovery Taskforce leader Darren de Klerk says programming has already been set for how and where this funding will be used.

Today's announcement is timely as without additional funds they were facing the closure and repair of landfills which would have effects in terms of workforce reinsurance going forward.

Hastings District Council leader Sandra Hazlehurst says this new government funding provides much-needed support and security to the region's primary sector and unlocks benefits for the regional economy in the process.

While we are aware that not all of the land affected by the silt is horticultural, a significant portion of it is highly productive and its restoration will see an increase in income injected back into Hawkes Bay and a good boost in local employment.

She says that while removing and disposing of silt and debris from productive land is key to the regions recovery, it is still only one piece of the puzzle.

In terms of the bigger picture, the more efficiently the Task Force is able to complete the sludge and debris, the sooner resources and manpower can be refocused on other projects such as repairing roads and other infrastructure. damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Mayor Ormsby says the reality is the region has years of recovery work ahead of it, it just can't be done right away.

It is a case of ensuring that we remain aligned as a region in terms of our recovery priorities and continue to align these with government programs and future funding pathways.

As a region, we are extremely grateful for this injection of funding and continued government support in our recovery.

