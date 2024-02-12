February 11, 2024 Israel-Hamas war





More than 60 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said early Monday. CNN cannot independently verify the numbers. The city, where more than half of Gaza's population is seeking refuge, experienced “intense targeting” by warplanes and airstrikes, the PRCS said. Helicopters also fired machine guns along its border regions, according to the PRCS. Rafah lies near Gaza's border with Egypt. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Monday that they carried out “a series of attacks” on targets in the Shaboura area, a neighborhood of Rafah, saying in a statement that “the attacks have ended”. A mosque in Shaboura was among the targets of the Israeli attacks, according to the Rafah municipality. The Hamas-run Al-Aqsa TV channel reported that two mosques were attacked as well as 14 houses in different areas of Rafah on Monday. Hospital director Abu Yousef Al-Najjar said the medical facilities in Rafah “cannot cope with the large number of injuries due to the Israeli occupation bombardment”. According to the PRCS, people are trapped under the rubble and there is still a heavy presence of warplanes in the skies over Rafah. Some context: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed mounting criticism of plans for a ground offensive in Rafah, where more than 1.3 million people have taken refuge, many of whom had already been displaced from other parts of the enclave and say they have nowhere to go. This post has been updated with IDF confirmation of the Rafah attacks.

