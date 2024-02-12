Study: Global deforestation leads to more mercury pollution | MIT news

About 10 percent of human-made mercury emissions into the atmosphere each year are the result of global deforestation, according to a new MIT study.

The world's vegetation, from the Amazon rainforest to the savannas of sub-Saharan Africa, acts as a sink that removes toxic pollutants from the air. However, if the current rate of deforestation remains unchanged or accelerates, the researchers estimate that net mercury emissions will continue to rise.

“We've overlooked an important source of mercury, especially in tropical regions,” says Ari Feinberg, a former postdoc at the Institute for Data, Systems and Society (IDSS) and lead author of the study.

The researchers' model shows that the Amazon rainforest plays a particularly important role as a mercury sink, contributing to about 30 percent of global land subsidence. In this way, curbing the deforestation of the Amazon could have a substantial impact on reducing mercury pollution.

The team also estimates that global reforestation efforts could increase annual mercury intake by about 5 percent. While this is significant, the researchers emphasize that reforestation alone should not be a substitute for worldwide pollution control efforts.

Countries have made a lot of effort to reduce mercury emissions, especially northern industrialized countries, and for very good reasons. But 10 percent of the global anthropogenic resource is substantial, and there is a potential for it to be even greater in the future. [Addressing these deforestation-related emissions] must be part of the solution, says senior author Noelle Selin, a professor at IDSS and MIT's Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences.

Feinberg and Selin are joined on the paper by co-authors Martin Jiskra, a former Swiss National Science Foundation Ambition fellow at the University of Basel; Pasquale Borrelli, professor at Roma Tre University in Italy; and Jagannath Biswakarma, a postdoc at the Swiss Federal Institute of Water Science and Technology. of paper appears today in Environmental Science and Technology.

Modeling mercury

Over the past few decades, scientists have generally focused on studying deforestation as a source of global carbon dioxide emissions. Mercury, a trace element, has not received the same attention, in part because the role of terrestrial biospheres in the global mercury cycle has only recently been better appreciated.

Plant leaves take up mercury from the atmosphere in a similar way to taking up carbon dioxide. But unlike carbon dioxide, mercury does not play an essential biological function for plants. Mercury mostly stays inside a leaf until it falls to the forest floor, where the mercury is absorbed by the soil.

Mercury becomes a serious concern for humans if it ends up in water bodies, where it can be methylated by microorganisms. Methylmercury, a potent neurotoxin, can be taken up by fish and bioaccumulate through the food chain. This can lead to dangerous levels of methylmercury in fish that people eat.

On land, mercury is much more bound than it would be if it were deposited in the ocean. Forests are doing a kind of ecosystem service, in that they are sequestering mercury over longer periods of time, says Feinberg, who is now a postdoc at the Blas Cabrera Institute of Physical Chemistry in Spain.

In this way, forests reduce the amount of toxic methylmercury in the oceans.

Many studies of mercury focus on industrial sources, such as the burning of fossil fuels, small-scale gold mining, and metal smelting. A global treaty, the 2013 Minamata Convention, calls on nations to reduce human-caused emissions. However, it does not directly consider the impacts of deforestation.

Researchers began their study to fill in that missing piece.

In previous work, they had built a model to investigate the role vegetation plays in mercury uptake. Using a series of land-use change scenarios, they adjusted the model to quantify the role of deforestation.

Estimation of emissions

This chemical transport model tracks mercury from its emission sources to where it is chemically transformed in the atmosphere and then finally to where it is deposited, primarily through precipitation or uptake in forest ecosystems.

They divided the Earth into eight regions and ran simulations to calculate deforestation emission factors for each, taking into account elements such as vegetation type and density, soil mercury content and historical land use.

However, good data for some regions were hard to come by.

They lacked measurements from tropical Africa or Southeast Asia, two areas experiencing severe deforestation. To overcome this gap, they used simpler, offline models to simulate hundreds of scenarios, which helped them improve their estimates of potential uncertainties.

They also developed a new formulation for mercury emissions from land. This formulation captures the fact that deforestation reduces leaf surface area, which increases the amount of sunlight reaching the soil and accelerates the leaching of mercury from the soil.

The model divides the world into grid squares, each of which is a few hundred square kilometers. By varying land surface and vegetation parameters in certain plots to represent deforestation and reforestation scenarios, researchers can capture impacts on the mercury cycle.

Overall, they found that about 200 tons of mercury are emitted into the atmosphere as a result of deforestation, or about 10 percent of all human-caused emissions. But in tropical and subtropical countries, emissions from deforestation represent a higher proportion of total emissions. For example, in Brazil emissions from deforestation are 40 percent of total human-caused emissions.

In addition, people often light fires to prepare tropical forest areas for agricultural activities, which causes more emissions by releasing mercury stored in the vegetation.

If deforestation were a country, it would be the second-highest emitter behind China, which emits about 500 tons of mercury a year, Feinberg adds.

And since the Minamata Convention now addresses primary mercury emissions, scientists can expect deforestation to become a bigger part of human-made emissions in the future.

Policies to protect forests or cut them have unintended effects beyond their objective. It's important to consider that these are systems and involve human activities, and we need to understand them better in order to solve the problems we know are there, Selin says.

By providing this first assessment, the team hopes to inspire more research in this area.

In the future, they want to incorporate more dynamic models of the Earth system into their analysis, which would allow them to interactively track mercury uptake and better model the time scale of vegetation growth.

This work represents a significant advance in our understanding of the global mercury cycle by quantifying a pathway that has long been suggested but not yet determined. “Much of our research to date has focused on primary anthropogenic emissions, those resulting directly from human activity through the burning of coal or the burning of mercury-gold amalgam in artisanal and small-scale gold mining,” says Jackie Gerson, an assistant professor in the Department of Land and Environment. Science at Michigan State University, who was not involved in this research. This research shows that deforestation can also result in significant mercury emissions and should be considered both in terms of global mercury models and land management policies. Therefore, it has the potential to scientifically advance our field as well as promote policies that reduce mercury emissions through deforestation.

This work was funded, in part, by the US National Science Foundation, the Swiss National Science Foundation, and the Swiss Federal Institute of Water Science and Technology.