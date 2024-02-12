



From this point forward, are you listening to the US Senate (?), Trump wrote on Social Truth. No money in the form of foreign aid should be given to any country unless it is made as a loan, not simply as a gift. Trump had helped fix the bipartisan border-foreign aid bill, calling on Republicans to block that legislation as well. This time, many GOP senators seemed unfazed by his opposition. I think we are unlikely to lose again [members]Sen. Thom Tillis (RN.C.) said in response to Trumps comments. It is more likely that we could gain more, especially from members who simply wanted to make sure that our members had a chance to table amendments and have them heard. Republican support actually gained ground Sunday, with 18 votes to advance the measure. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stumped for further aid in his speech on Sunday, refusing to back down from his staunch support for foreign aid, particularly Ukraine, which highlighted a growing divide within his conference. I know that it has become quite fashionable in some circles to ignore the global interests that we have as a global power. To cry about the responsibilities of global leadership, McConnell said. This is idle work for idle minds. And there is no seat in the United States Senate. Trump had other comments over the weekend that irked lawmakers, suggesting at a Saturday night rally that Russia should do whatever the hell it wants to any NATO member country that isn't meeting its spending commitment. Senate Democrats were expected to be shocked by the comment, but the remarks also drew mixed responses from Senate Republicans. Tillis blamed Trumps team instead of former presidents long established with NATO, saying shame on his informants for not explaining that the US has made a commitment to help any NATO country that is attacked. Others were harsher in their criticism. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said that was a stupid thing to say. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said it was unnecessary. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said he doesn't take Trump literally. “None of us wants to see a war in Europe, and I don't think he does either,” Sen said. Mike Rounds (RS.D.). And, very clearly, we would protect our NATO allies, and I'm sure the president doesn't want to see us in a war with Russia. On the foreign aid bill, which cut into the Senate's previously scheduled two-week recess, lawmakers are still holding out hope for a timely deal and quick amendment votes. Some had planned CODEL and international engagements in their home countries. But any senator can prevent that from happening, and Paul has indicated he will oppose any effort to speed up the transition unless the southern border is dealt with first. Without a timing agreement, the final switch cannot happen before Wednesday. We don't have to ship anything overseas until we secure [our own] border, Paul said Sunday.

