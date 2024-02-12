Water bosses in England and Wales face bonus bans for illegal sewage discharges | Water industry

Ministers are to freeze bonuses for water company bosses in England and Wales who fail to stop illegal sewage discharges polluting rivers, lakes and seas.

The policy, which many campaigners including Labor and the Liberal Democrats have lobbied the government to implement, follows public outrage over the impact and scale of recent illegal sewage discharges.

The environment secretary, Steve Barclay, is proposing to freeze payments to executives of firms that commit criminal acts of water pollution, starting with bonuses in the 2024-25 financial year from April.

Bosses took home more than 26 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives over the past four years despite illegally dumping large amounts of sewage into waterways.

Senior executives from five of the 11 water utilities that deal with wastewater received bonuses last year. The heads of six other firms refused bonuses after public outrage.

At the same time, the companies have announced plans to increase consumer bills by around 156 per year to pay for investments aimed at preventing 140,000 annual sewage spills.

Regulator Ofwat will consult on the details of the proposed ban later this year, but Barclay said the sanction should apply to any company that had committed serious criminal offences.

A bonus may be withheld where there has been a successful prosecution for the two most serious categories of pollution, such as causing significant pollution in a bathing site or conservation area, or where a company has been found guilty of serious management failures, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

It can apply to chief executives and all members of the executive board.

If it went ahead, Ofwat would implement the measures by changing the terms of the water utility's licences.

Barclay said: No one should benefit from illegal behavior and it's time water company bosses took responsibility for it.

Tougher action is needed to tackle poor performance from water companies, so I am pleased that Ofwat is going further today on bonus payments.

In cases where companies have committed criminal violations, there is no justification for paying bonuses. It has to stop now.

I will soon set out more details on the next steps to clean up our waters, including reducing reliance on water company self-monitoring, so we can hold them accountable and drive the improvements we all need. see.

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said: Once again Labor leads, Tories follow.

Labor called for the water regulator to be given new powers to block bonuses for polluting water bosses last year. After doing nothing for 14 years, the Tories have now been shamed into accepting Labour's plan.

But they must go further and support Labour's whole plan to clean up our rivers and ensure that those responsible for repeated illegal sewage discharges face criminal charges.

Labor has said that under its plans Ofwat could have blocked six out of nine water bosses' bonuses last year.

An Ofwat spokesman said: We introduced new measures last year to ensure that executive pay is linked to delivering the best results for customers and the environment.

Today's announcement builds on that approach, but takes it even further. We will consult on the details of the proposals later in the year.

Lib Dem environment spokesman Tim Farron said: Ministers have finally bowed to a campaign led by the Liberal Democrats over two years ago but, even now, this attempt to ban bonuses sounds very weak and feeble. .

The public watched in fury as Tory MPs defended the disgraced water firms and refused to crack down on the offending bonuses.

Every day, these polluting and profiteering firms get away with environmental vandalism. Rewards must be stopped today, regardless of the criminal penalty.