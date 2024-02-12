International
Water bosses in England and Wales face bonus bans for illegal sewage discharges | Water industry
Ministers are to freeze bonuses for water company bosses in England and Wales who fail to stop illegal sewage discharges polluting rivers, lakes and seas.
The policy, which many campaigners including Labor and the Liberal Democrats have lobbied the government to implement, follows public outrage over the impact and scale of recent illegal sewage discharges.
The environment secretary, Steve Barclay, is proposing to freeze payments to executives of firms that commit criminal acts of water pollution, starting with bonuses in the 2024-25 financial year from April.
Bosses took home more than 26 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives over the past four years despite illegally dumping large amounts of sewage into waterways.
Senior executives from five of the 11 water utilities that deal with wastewater received bonuses last year. The heads of six other firms refused bonuses after public outrage.
At the same time, the companies have announced plans to increase consumer bills by around 156 per year to pay for investments aimed at preventing 140,000 annual sewage spills.
Regulator Ofwat will consult on the details of the proposed ban later this year, but Barclay said the sanction should apply to any company that had committed serious criminal offences.
A bonus may be withheld where there has been a successful prosecution for the two most serious categories of pollution, such as causing significant pollution in a bathing site or conservation area, or where a company has been found guilty of serious management failures, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
It can apply to chief executives and all members of the executive board.
If it went ahead, Ofwat would implement the measures by changing the terms of the water utility's licences.
Barclay said: No one should benefit from illegal behavior and it's time water company bosses took responsibility for it.
Tougher action is needed to tackle poor performance from water companies, so I am pleased that Ofwat is going further today on bonus payments.
In cases where companies have committed criminal violations, there is no justification for paying bonuses. It has to stop now.
I will soon set out more details on the next steps to clean up our waters, including reducing reliance on water company self-monitoring, so we can hold them accountable and drive the improvements we all need. see.
Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said: Once again Labor leads, Tories follow.
Labor called for the water regulator to be given new powers to block bonuses for polluting water bosses last year. After doing nothing for 14 years, the Tories have now been shamed into accepting Labour's plan.
But they must go further and support Labour's whole plan to clean up our rivers and ensure that those responsible for repeated illegal sewage discharges face criminal charges.
Labor has said that under its plans Ofwat could have blocked six out of nine water bosses' bonuses last year.
An Ofwat spokesman said: We introduced new measures last year to ensure that executive pay is linked to delivering the best results for customers and the environment.
Today's announcement builds on that approach, but takes it even further. We will consult on the details of the proposals later in the year.
Lib Dem environment spokesman Tim Farron said: Ministers have finally bowed to a campaign led by the Liberal Democrats over two years ago but, even now, this attempt to ban bonuses sounds very weak and feeble. .
The public watched in fury as Tory MPs defended the disgraced water firms and refused to crack down on the offending bonuses.
Every day, these polluting and profiteering firms get away with environmental vandalism. Rewards must be stopped today, regardless of the criminal penalty.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/feb/11/water-bosses-face-bonus-bans-if-their-companies-discharge-sewage-illegally
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sunak must swallow his pride and bring Boris back, says Kwarteng
- Akshay Kumar kept calling Shreyas Talpades' wife after actor's near-fatal heart attack: I just want to see him | Bollywood News
- Nepal's national costume and other highlights from New York Fashion Week
- Global stocks are higher after the S&P 500 surpasses 5,000
- Water bosses in England and Wales face bonus bans for illegal sewage discharges | Water industry
- Allies of former Prime Minister Imran Khan secure largest share of seats in final tally of Pakistan elections | First World War
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday perform in Surat at a grand wedding, netizens wonder if its awards night | Bollywood News
- WBB gets back on the winning circuit with an impressive win over James Madison
- Ross River virus detected in local Mozzie – Fraser Coast Regional Council
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits the Philippine Sea – Khaleej Times News
- Indonesian documentary claims Widodo supported elections poorly
- Swan Song: Actor Joins 'Annie' on Musical Journey to Erie | News