Mental health claims for children and young people have increased by 25% since 2022





Depression and anxiety are the leading cause of the claim

The need for psychiatry continues to grow

Adult mental health claims seeing a 17% increase. Mental health is now a big issue for young people. One in five children and young people aged eight to 25 were identified as having a possible mental health disorder in November 2023.1 This worrying trend is reflected in Aviva's claims for private healthcare, with a 25% increase in the number of children and young people seeking support from the mental health pathway.2 through Avivas group healthcare schemes in 2023 compared to 2022. Consistent with previous years, more females used the Avivas mental health pathway than males, accounting for 71% of all mental health claims for children under 16. However, the upward trend seen in mental health for young men in 2022 continued through 2023. Anxiety has been the main driver of claims made for children and young people in recent years, accounting for four in five (80%) of all cases in 2023. In line with 2022, there has been an increasing demand for psychiatry under the age of 16. year, which is usually provided when a child self-harms. Use of the mental health pathway has also increased for adults with a 20% increase in people seeking support through the mental health pathway in 2023 compared to 2022. Top reasons for claiming include anxiety and depression, with many parents seeking guidance on how they can best support their children's mental health. There is no getting away from the fact that the uncertainty of recent years has left a troubling legacy on the mental health of children and often their families. Dr Suba M, Medical Director at Aviva UK Health, said: There is no getting away from the fact that the uncertainty of recent years has left a troubling legacy on the mental health of children and often their families. As a parent myself, I know how your children's well-being can affect your mental health, and it's important that parents and children have the support they need to help them through this situation. If additional care is needed, our mental health pathways provide personalized and evidence-based support that helps the individual understand what is causing their mental health problems and provides coping mechanisms and ongoing support to help them take control of the situation and go on the road to recovery. At Aviva, they were helping in several ways. Through our webinars, we were enabling parents to recognize the warning signs that something is wrong and giving them the confidence to talk to their children about mental health and practical tools to help support their needs.” -Ends- INVESTIGATIONS: References

1.Child and young people's mental health in England, 2023 – wave 4 follow-up to 2017 survey – NHS Digital 2. The mental health pathway is available to employees and their named dependents, aged 12 and over, who are covered by Aviva under a Solutions or Otimum private medical insurance policy where the mental health pathway is selected as a benefit optional.

