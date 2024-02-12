A Dutch court orders the Netherlands to stop all exports of F-35 parts to Israel





THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An appeals court ordered the Dutch government on Monday to ban the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, citing a clear risk of violating international law. A trio of human rights organizations filed a civil lawsuit against the Netherlands in December, arguing that authorities should reevaluate the export license in light of Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip. It is undeniable that there is a clear risk that exported F-35 parts will be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law, Judge Bas Boele said as he read the verdict, prompting cheers from some in the courtroom. Exports must be stopped within seven days. The decision came after Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte traveled to Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the conflict. Rutte was also expected to meet separately with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government will appeal. It is up to the state to shape its foreign policy, Geoffrey van Leeuwen, the minister for foreign trade and development, said in a statement. Meanwhile, van Leeuwen said his office would stick to the export ban. We are extremely grateful that there is justice and that the court was willing to talk about justice, lead attorney Liesbeth Zegveld told reporters after the hearing. Oxfam Novib, Pax Nederland and the Rights Forum raised the case in December. They argued that the continued transfer of plane parts makes the Netherlands complicit in possible war crimes being committed by Israel in its war with Hamas. In January, a lower court sided with the government, allowing the Dutch to continue shipping US-owned parts stored in a warehouse in the Israeli town of Woensdrecht. The Netherlands is home to one of three regional European F-35 depots. Other countries are also considering restricting arms sales to Israel. Human rights groups in the United Kingdom have filed a similar lawsuit against their government, trying to block arms exports to Israel. In the United States, Senate Democrats are pushing a bill that would require President Joe Biden to get congressional approval before greenlighting arms sales to Israel. Late last month, the UN's top court ordered Israel to do everything it can to prevent death, destruction and any act of genocide in Gaza. Although this decision came after an appeal in the Dutch case was heard, lawyers for the groups say the judges likely took into account the legally binding order from the International Court of Justice. The decision left room for Dutch authorities to export aircraft parts used in operations other than Gaza. ___ Complete AP coverage of the Israel-Hamas war at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

