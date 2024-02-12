The 10 most unusual TSA seizures in 2023





Transportation Security Administration seized a record number of 6737 firearms at airport security checkpoints across the country last year. But the TSA seized much more than guns. Each year, the agency releases a list of its “Top 10 Seizures”: the most unusual prohibited and occasionally illegal items that passengers try to bring through security. Top 10 from 2023: No. 10: Naruto's throwing knives were discovered in a carry-on bag at Boston's Logan International Airport. Trying to keep sharp objects on a flight was pretty mind boggling. No. 9:Replica rockets were discovered in luggage at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. TSA cut them off well before take off. No. 8: This knife was found inside a keto bakery at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Pro tip: usually the bread is cut from the outside. No. 7: A bag of methamphetamine was discovered in a container of powdered crab boil at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport. As celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay would likely advise, Old Bay works much better than mint when cooking crab. No. 6:A bomb squad collected this 35mm shell at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Why would anyone try to travel with a 35mm shell? Takes up a lot of space in hand luggage. No. 5: A knife was found hidden inside a denture at the Anchorage airport. They must not have had a piece of keto bread in hand. No. 4: Back to New Orleans. This gun was found fully loaded along with a modest amount of ammunition of 163 rounds. That hand must have been heavy. No. 3: Just your average improvised explosive device (IED) confiscated at Sacramento International Airport is likely packed with travel-sized deodorant and toothpaste. No. 2: A bunch of marijuana was found in a diaper at LaGuardia Airport in New York. A fitting selection for the number two slot. No. 1: This inert IED was discovered in an energy drink can at Tulsa International Airport. The name of the drink, of course, was Bang.

