Fairtrade International updates coffee standard to meet or exceed EUDRD Daily coffee news from Roast Magazine





Sustainability certification organization Fairtrade International updating it Published coffee standard to meet or exceed future EU deforestation-free regulations (EUDR) requirements. While Fairtrade International maintains a mission to support smallholder farmers worldwide, the new standard adds monitoring and reporting requirements for groups of certified coffee producers, as well as coffee buyers and traders within the Fairtrade system. Coming into effect in 2026, the standard will apply to all Fairtrade-certified coffees, not just those destined for the EU. The EUDR, which technically entered into force in June 2023 with implementation expected to begin for major European companies starting in January 2025, is designed to prevent deforestation associated with numerous agricultural products imported into the EU, including coffee. The new coffee standard is designed to provide guidance to around 600 coffee cooperatives, representing around 870,000 coffee farmers cultivating 1.1 million hectares, in meeting deforestation-free requirements, according to Fairtrade International. It cannot be denied that we are living in an era of climate crisis," said Fairtrade's International Senior Advisor, Climate and Environment, Juan Pablo Solis in an announcement about the new standard. "For farmers and workers, the frequency and severity of climate variability means high exposure to human and environmental hazards that threaten their livelihoods. It's no secret that climate change directly affects the future of smallholders, so significant change in our global food system is paramount. The Fair Trade Standard, adopted by the International Fair Trade Standards Committee following input from key stakeholders, including representatives of coffee farmers and farm workers, goes beyond EUDR requirements in several respects. In particular, it sets a deforestation cut-off date of 1 January 2014 meaning that no coffee must come from land that has been deforested since then, compared to the EUDR's end date of 31 December 2020. Additionally, the standard requires producer cooperatives to develop prevention and mitigation plans, including satellite-based deforestation monitoring facilitated by Fairtrade. Fairtrade recently recruited Dutch firm Satelligence for satellite monitoring services. "The EUDR requires location data, but the Fairtrade standard goes further by requiring producer organizations to collect this information and for payers and transporters to report it to Fairtrade and also share this with producer organizations to prevent deforestation," the group said in a notification. today. "This detail shows the principle of justice, which means that the responsibility for protecting the environment should be shared by all those involved." Fairtrade International increased the minimum prices and certain premiums paid to producers for certified coffees effective last August.













