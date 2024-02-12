Belfast councilors hit county rate for 2024/25





Date: February 12, 2024 Category: News Belfast City Council members have agreed a county rate increase for 2024/25 of 5.44%. In real terms, this means an average weekly increase of: • £0.35 for a terraced property • £0.53 for a 3 bed semi-detached property • £1.18 for a 4 bed detached property • £0.34 per flat • £8.94 for an office property • £7.32 for a retail property Councilor Christina Black, Chair of Belfast City Council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “While it has not been possible to avoid a rate rise again this year, all parties have worked hard to keep low growth this year. “Like everyone, our council is affected by the cost of living crisis and the continued high prices for energy, insurance and other services, but we have made significant savings to absorb some of those external pressures, supporting also our staff. who provide so many key services to our city. “This increase will allow us to support our council workers with fair wages and also invest in improvements that will make a real difference to citizens. These include expanding our glass recycling provision, funding towards new and improved pitches for sports clubs and an enhancement of our Christmas events program to support the retail and hospitality sectors.” Belfast City Council has already delivered: • £400m investment in council facilities, including £105m in new leisure centres. Projects delivered in 2023/24 included the restoration and extension of Templemore Baths, a new visitor center for Belfast City Cemetery, a new public park at Pirc Nua Chollann and the 12km Forth Meadow Community Greenway • Local Investment Fund of £9m • Belfast Investment Fund of £28m • Social Outcomes Fund of £4 million • City Center Investment Fund of £18.77 million • Neighborhood Regeneration Fund of £10 million • £850m Deal for the City of Belfast Region, including £100m for the new Belfast Stories visitor attraction. Councilor Black added: “We will also continue to prioritize frontline services such as dog fouling, street cleaning and community safety to support local communities, businesses and vulnerable people, while also working to meet the potential of our city to become a leader in areas such as digital, innovation and climate change. “As councils we are committed to reducing the financial impact on ratepayers as much as possible – we recognize the pressures many families and businesses face and will continue to review council spending and look for new ways to make our services more efficient and financially sustainable. .” For more information visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/rates For advice on housing benefit rates and relief rates visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/rates-help

