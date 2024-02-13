Humans are threatening the world's migratory speciesExBulletin







change the subtitles Photo Ullstein/Photo Ullstein

Photo Ullstein/Photo Ullstein Every year, as the seasons change, billions of animals embark on journeys to find food, reach better habitats, or breed. They migrate in groups and as individuals, flying, swimming, crawling and walking across international borders and across habitats to survive, transporting seeds and nutrients. A major new United Nations report finds that humans are not only making those journeys more difficult, but have also put many migratory species in a perilous state. Nearly half of the world's already threatened migratory species have declining populations the first UN report of its kind found. More than a fifth of the nearly 1,200 migratory species monitored by the UN, whales, sea turtles, monkeys, songbirds and others are threatened with extinction. “These are amazing species that make incredible journeys, in some cases, that are economically beneficial. [for humans]as well as things of poetry, song and cultural significance,” said Amy Fraenkel, executive secretary of the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals. The report, compiled by conservation scientists, is the most comprehensive assessment of the world's migratory species ever conducted. It looked at 1,189 different species that are already protected by the Convention on Migratory Species, a 1979 treaty aimed at protecting species that move across international borders to see if conservation efforts are working. In some cases, they are. Wildlife crossings are helping animals cross roads and fences. The regulations are helping to prevent poaching and overconsumption of some threatened fish and mammals. Protecting habitat is giving species room to move and thrive. However, to reverse population decline, the report's authors said, those “efforts must be strengthened and scaled up.” The publication is the latest global report raising concerns about the planet's non-human inhabitants. A 2019 assessment of the world's biodiversity found that 1 million of Earth's estimated 8 million species are at risk of extinction, many within decades, due to human activities such as overconsumption, deforestation, pollution and development. A 2022 report from the World Wildlife Fund found that wildlife populations have declined by average 69% in the last 50 years. For migratory species, threats from human activities may be amplified. Protections for species vary from country to country. The application of conservation laws may vary by location. Overexploitation of hunting and fishing and habitat loss from human activities were identified as the two biggest threats to migratory species, according to the new report. Invasive species, pollution including light and sound pollution and climate change also have profound impacts, the report said. Many species migrate with the changing seasons. Human-caused climate change is changing seasons, the lengthening of summer, the shortening of winter and the shift of spring and autumn time. Scientists have documented animals, like birds in North America, adjusting the timing of their migrations to accommodate those shifts. Not everyone is keeping pace with the change, leading to what scientists call phenological asynchrony. World leaders from the 133 countries that have signed the Convention on Migratory Species are meeting this week in Uzbekistan to chart a way forward. The new report, Fraenkel said, should give the parties a sense of urgency, but it should also be a guide for anyone “who wants to continue to see birds flying and whales jumping in the water,” she said. “Look at this report and find something [you] can do to help these incredible species continue to survive.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/12/1230929548/across-the-world-migrating-animal-populations-are-dwindling-heres-why The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos