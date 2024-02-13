As court confirms Act 124 is unconstitutional, Ford PCs finally have to invest in public services: CUPE Ontario





CUPE Ontario welcomed news today that the Ontario Court of Appeal has rejected the Ford government's appeal of its earlier decision to strike down Bill 124, the wage cap legislation that was declared unconstitutional in 2022 by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The union also called on the Conservatives to repair the damage caused by Bill 124, starting with more funding for public services in the next provincial budget. This decision confirms what many people already knew: that Bill 124 violated workers' constitutionally protected rights and should never have become law, said CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn. Surely Doug Ford and his conservatives will finally get the message: stop spending public tax dollars on the courts and start making significant investments in public services and the people who provide them. In rejecting the Conservatives' appeal, the court preserved a hard-won victory for workers. CUPE Ontario was part of a coalition of 90 unions and labor associations, coordinated by the Ontario Federation of Labour, that brought the legal challenge to strike down Bill 124 on the grounds that it violated the constitutional right of workers to collectively bargain their wages. . In November 2022, Justice Markus Koehnen agreed and his ruling invalidated Bill 124. Today's decision by the Ontario Court of Appeal upheld that ruling. Bill 124 did untold damage to jobs and communities. Workers were denied the right to negotiate a fair wage increase; and this attack on workers had repercussions throughout the public sector. We lost services and staff and, tragically, we are still experiencing the effects on our public services, Hahnsaid. Our hospitals, long-term care homes, universities, social service agencies, our schools, child care centers cannot attract or retain sufficient staff to provide adequate services. Workers continue to suffer burnout due to understaffing. Bill 124 targeted frontline workers, who are predominantly women and racialized. This made existing inequalities even more dire and forced many care workers to hold down two or three jobs just to make ends meet. This sad reality still exists; all were still living through Bill124's influences. Only more funding for our public services will allow workers' wages to keep pace and attract more people into vital frontline jobs. Hahn noted that today's Court of Appeal decision opens the door to a remedy for those unionized workers who have not already received an award or been unable to negotiate one, indicating that CUPE Ontario will explore options for financial compensation for workers who have been denied eligibility. bill 124 wage increases According to Ontario's Financial Accountability Office, bill 124 affected an estimated 1.3 million broader public service workers, or 1 in 6 Ontario workers, and robbed them of $2.7 billion in wages. Ontarians should never forget that the Conservative caucus and PC party chose to go after wage workers when they should be thanking those who put their lives on the line during the pandemic. At a time of high inflation, it sought to deny vital frontline workers the good wages associated with high-quality services, said CUPE Ontario Secretary-Treasurer YolandaMcClean. Think of the huge damage to workers' mental health, to their families, to their personal lives, to their ability to live decent and dignified lives. We all see the damage done in our communities. Bill 124 made already difficult days much worse; and while this decision should end this particular battle, we will never forget the damage the Conservatives have done to Ontario.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cupe.ca/court-confirms-bill-124-unconstitutional-ford-pcs-must-finally-invest-public-services-cupe-ontario The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

