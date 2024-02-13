Poll: 86% of Americans say Biden is too old for another term – National and International News – MON February 12, 2024

Poll: 86% of Americans say Biden is too old for another term.

Senate leaders Schumer and McConnell have hinted at sending in US troops if Ukraine and Israel are not funded.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted February 9-10 found that an overwhelming majority of Americans (86%) believe President Joe Biden is too old for another four-year term in office. This survey was conducted after the Hur Report was widely released on Thursday, February 8. In that report, Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Hur found that Biden had not only “willfully” withheld classified documents dating back to his time as Barack's Vice President. Obama, but that he had also shared classified information with the ghostwriter of his 2017 memoir. These are offenses for which any other government employee would be sentenced to prison.

However, Hur, a Republican and Trump appointee, concluded that there was not enough evidence to win at trial and that Biden would appear before the jury as a “well-intentioned old man with poor memory“. The report went on to point out Biden's memory lapses in interviews conducted by investigators on October 8 and 9 of last year. The report says Biden could not remember the years he served as Vice President, nor could he remember “even within a few years” when his son Beau had died.

Over half of the poll respondents (59%) believed that Biden and Trump were too old to be President. Another 3% thought only Trump was too old (up to 62%) while 27% thought only Biden was too old (up to 86%).

Respondents trusted Biden more than Trump to handle the issues of abortion, classified documents, health care and climate change. However, respondents thought Trump was better able to deliver on crime, immigration and inflation.

After the collapse of an earlier bill that tied military and humanitarian aid to Israel and Ukraine to actions on the US border, Senate leadership is now preparing a stand-alone bill to fund the wars in Israel and Ukraine and increase aid to Taiwan. The new bill will cost just over $95 billion. His prospects for passing the House are unclear even if he passes the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has pushed the bill hard and hopes to bring it to a full vote on Wednesday. In a recent interview on MSNBC, Schumer said, “If we don't help Ukraine, Putin will walk all over Ukraine, we will lose the war, and we could be fighting in Eastern Europe in a NATO ally in a few years. Americans don't like that.”

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also supports the bill and echoed sentiments similar to Schumer's. Ahead of the weekend procedural vote on the bill, McConnell told reporters “our partners do not have the luxury of pretending that the world's most dangerous aggressors are someone else's problem. And neither do we.” McConnell added: “We do not use American power frivolously. We do it because it is in our interest. We equip our friends to face our common adversaries, so we are less likely to spend American lives defeating them.”

In response to Schumer's original comment, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) proposed Senators can help support the Military Commitment and Readiness (SCHUMER) Act.. In a statement on Twitter, Luna wrote “In honor of Chuck Schumer, I will introduce a bill that would require any politician who advocates sending US troops to Ukraine to be required to fight on the front lines with them.” The bill's language calls for a deployment of “not less than six months on active duty in support of a contingency operation.”

Perhaps we will soon see a similar proposal entitled the Make Congressional Cowards Owned by Nefarious Ne'er-do-wells Act (MCCONNELL).