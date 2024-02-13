International
Poll: 86% of Americans say Biden is too old for another term – National and International News – MON February 12, 2024 –
Poll: 86% of Americans say Biden is too old for another term.
Senate leaders Schumer and McConnell have hinted at sending in US troops if Ukraine and Israel are not funded.
Poll: 86% of Americans say Biden is too old for another term
An ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted February 9-10 found that an overwhelming majority of Americans (86%) believe President Joe Biden is too old for another four-year term in office. This survey was conducted after the Hur Report was widely released on Thursday, February 8. In that report, Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Hur found that Biden had not only “willfully” withheld classified documents dating back to his time as Barack's Vice President. Obama, but that he had also shared classified information with the ghostwriter of his 2017 memoir. These are offenses for which any other government employee would be sentenced to prison.
However, Hur, a Republican and Trump appointee, concluded that there was not enough evidence to win at trial and that Biden would appear before the jury as a “well-intentioned old man with poor memory“. The report went on to point out Biden's memory lapses in interviews conducted by investigators on October 8 and 9 of last year. The report says Biden could not remember the years he served as Vice President, nor could he remember “even within a few years” when his son Beau had died.
Over half of the poll respondents (59%) believed that Biden and Trump were too old to be President. Another 3% thought only Trump was too old (up to 62%) while 27% thought only Biden was too old (up to 86%).
Respondents trusted Biden more than Trump to handle the issues of abortion, classified documents, health care and climate change. However, respondents thought Trump was better able to deliver on crime, immigration and inflation.
You can see the full survey results here (opens in new tab).
Senate leaders Schumer and McConnell have hinted at sending in US troops if Ukraine and Israel are not funded
After the collapse of an earlier bill that tied military and humanitarian aid to Israel and Ukraine to actions on the US border, Senate leadership is now preparing a stand-alone bill to fund the wars in Israel and Ukraine and increase aid to Taiwan. The new bill will cost just over $95 billion. His prospects for passing the House are unclear even if he passes the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has pushed the bill hard and hopes to bring it to a full vote on Wednesday. In a recent interview on MSNBC, Schumer said, “If we don't help Ukraine, Putin will walk all over Ukraine, we will lose the war, and we could be fighting in Eastern Europe in a NATO ally in a few years. Americans don't like that.”
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also supports the bill and echoed sentiments similar to Schumer's. Ahead of the weekend procedural vote on the bill, McConnell told reporters “our partners do not have the luxury of pretending that the world's most dangerous aggressors are someone else's problem. And neither do we.” McConnell added: “We do not use American power frivolously. We do it because it is in our interest. We equip our friends to face our common adversaries, so we are less likely to spend American lives defeating them.”
In response to Schumer's original comment, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) proposed Senators can help support the Military Commitment and Readiness (SCHUMER) Act.. In a statement on Twitter, Luna wrote “In honor of Chuck Schumer, I will introduce a bill that would require any politician who advocates sending US troops to Ukraine to be required to fight on the front lines with them.” The bill's language calls for a deployment of “not less than six months on active duty in support of a contingency operation.”
Perhaps we will soon see a similar proposal entitled the Make Congressional Cowards Owned by Nefarious Ne'er-do-wells Act (MCCONNELL).
|
Sources
2/ https://nemiss.news/poll-86-of-americans-say-biden-too-old-for-another-term-national-international-news-mon-12feb2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Poll: 86% of Americans say Biden is too old for another term – National and International News – MON February 12, 2024 –
- General Petraeus: Trump's NATO 'concerned'
- Trump asks US Supreme Court to postpone election interference trial
- Almighty chose Narendra Modi for Ram Mandir and Modi chose Dhami for UCC: Dr Jagdeesh Chandra
- Badenoch blocks grant for rap trio NI due to political views | News
- An actor won't be nervous at the BAFTA Film Awards. This is David Tennant, the host | First World War
- Dakota Johnson stuns in a sheer sheer dress at the premiere of 'Madame Web' | Dakota Johnson, Madame Web | Just Jared: Celebrity News and Gossip
- How AI is starting to change the roles and responsibilities of universities
- Emraan Hashmi: Thinking outside the box in Bollywood |
- Hat-trick heroes Edwards and Simms propel No. 2 Badgers to weekend dominance · The Badger Herald
- President Erdogan of Trkiye will put Gaza crisis at the center of his upcoming visits to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt
- Actor joins 'Annie' for musical trip to Erie