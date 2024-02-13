News: Sudan is facing a catastrophic hunger crisis





Eatizaz Yousif, Country Director, IRC, Sudan said; “Following continued violence since April last year, Sudan now faces the worst levels of hunger ever witnessed during what should be the harvest season, when food is usually most abundant. Based on available data , discussions with experts as well as what IRC staff are. Looking on the ground, we fear that seven million people could face extreme hunger by the lean season of June 2024. When people cannot get enough food , their bodies begin to weaken from a lack of essential nutrients. They become more susceptible to disease and infection. Over time, they can become malnourished and even starve to death. We cannot wait while millions of people face unimaginable suffering. The window to prevent what could become the world's biggest hunger crisis in decades is closing fast, requiring swift action by the international community as well as the parties to the conflict. The IRC, along with other humanitarian organizations, is calling for an urgent increase in food and cash aid, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene support to address this growing humanitarian crisis. At the same time, we need parties to the conflict to give humanitarian actors unimpeded access to populations in need. The international community, together with regional stakeholders, must also exert sustained diplomatic pressure on all parties involved in the conflict to ensure the negotiation and implementation of a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement. Since the beginning of the conflict on 15 April 2023, the IRC has adapted its programs and scaled up its response in Sudan to address increased humanitarian needs by focusing on needs-based emergency responses to IDPs through recovery and multi-sectoral economic development; health and nutrition; and water, sanitation and hygiene services. IRC also provides integrated protection services, including comprehensive services for women, girls and children, as well as empowerment services, including survivors of gender-based violence. Notes to the editor: Find the detailed policy summaryhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rescue.org/uk/press-release/news-alert-sudan-facing-catastrophic-hunger-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos