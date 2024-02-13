Global: Amnesty International calls for the adoption of a new treaty on cooperation in the prosecution of crimes under international law





Speaking ahead of a signing ceremony in The Hague tomorrow, 14 February, of a landmark treaty on legal cooperation between states for crimes under international law, including genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, Amnesty International Law and Policy Adviser Fisseha Tekle said: Conflicts in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine, Sudan and elsewhere underscore the urgent need to strengthen the framework of international law through developments such as this treaty, which provides new tools to help administer justice and ensure that rights of man are better protected. It should receive the widest possible international support. Conflicts in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine, Sudan and elsewhere underscore the urgent need to strengthen the framework of international law through developments such as this treaty. Fisseha Tekle, Justice and Policy Adviser at Amnesty International In a step towards bringing the convention into force, an initial group of nations will sign the treaty tomorrow, which offers more avenues to justice for victims of crimes under international law, as well as cases of torture and enforced disappearance, and recognizes their rights. , including defending and pursuing and obtaining indemnification. By facilitating legal cooperation between states, this convention strengthens national judicial systems, better enabling states to fulfill their duty to prosecute all individuals who have committed serious violations of international law. The treaty helps ensure that there are fewer safe havens for those suspected of criminal responsibility and is an important advance against impunity. This treaty is an opportunity to provide a step change in the prosecution of these crimes and the ability to deliver justice, truth and reparation to victims. We call on all states to swiftly complete the process of ratifying the treaty without reservations so that its benefits can be quickly and fully realized. We call on all states to swiftly complete the process of ratifying the treaty without reservations so that its benefits can be quickly and fully realized. Fisseha Tekle Background Having been agreed last year by 68 states, the Ljubljana-Hague Convention on International Cooperation in the Investigation and Prosecution of Genocide, Crimes Against Humanity, War Crimes and Other International Crimes, also known as the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLA), it will be officially signed tomorrow in The Hague. The treaty fills a gap in the framework of international law and justice by clarifying and cementing the duties and obligations of states to cooperate with each other in cases involving crimes under international law. It includes a number of new provisions, such as a general obligation for suspects to be extradited or prosecuted, as well as for the enforcement of interstate orders for reparations to victims and the determination of victims' rights within international criminal justice processes. Signatory states to the treaty tomorrow are expected to include Argentina, Norway and Switzerland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/02/global-amnesty-international-calls-for-adoption-of-new-treaty-on-cooperation-in-prosecuting-crimes-under-international-law/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos