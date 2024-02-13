

change the subtitles Tatan Syuflana/AP

Tatan Syuflana/AP

JAKARTA, Indonesia As Indonesians prepare to go to the polls to elect a new president on Wednesday, the country's young and enthusiastic electorate is a key feature.

They can decide whether the world's third-largest democracy will maintain its trajectory of economic development and political reform, or slide back into the authoritarian politics of a generation ago.

According to government statistics, young voters such as millennials born after 1980 and Gen-Z voters born after 1996 make up more than half of the nation's 204 million eligible voters, the highest PROPORTION in every election in Indonesia.

This is the country's fifth election since the fall of military dictator Suharto in 1998.

The main candidates, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming (Eldest son of President Joko Widodo) hold a lead over rivals Ganjar Pranowo and Anies Baswedan, both provincial governors. If no candidate gets an absolute majority, there will be a runoff in June.

Candidates target young voters

The excitement of young voters was palpable at Jakarta's GBK Stadium, where Prabowo held his last pre-election rally.

“Mr Prabowo is cuddly and kind and … I'm a little nervous,” laughs first-time voter and Islamic school student Ulfa Nurmaulida, wearing a black headscarf. She adds that she learns about Prabowo “on social media, TikTok, YouTube, TV.”

Prabowo's campaign team has packaged him as a cuddly dancing grandpa. At the rally, his smiling, smiling avatar is outshined by giant inflatable statues and blue T-shirts. The tactic seems to be EFFECTIVEwith a poll showing that 60% of Gen-Z voters and 42% of millennials support Prabowo.

“You need the tools, don't you? And these tools really work,” he says to young voters Rosan RoeslaniPrabowo's campaign manager and former Indonesian ambassador to the US, “because they can easily digest what our candidates' vision and mission is.”

Prabowo, a former army special forces commander, lost to Jokowi in the 2014 and 2019 elections. So “people already know that Mr. Prabowo is very safe,” Roeslani says. “But we have to show the other side of Mr. Prabowo.”



change the subtitles BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images

BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images

Continuity and its dangers

Prabowo is expected to largely continue the policies of President Widodo, or “Jokowi,” as Indonesians call him.

During his two five-year terms, Indonesia's economy, Southeast Asia's largest, has grown up with about 5% per year. His infrastructure Construction, cash and food aid for the poor, and health and education policies have been popular.

Indonesia is the world's largest producer of nickelused in making electric vehicle batteries, and Jokowi has banned the export of raw nickel to help Indonesia move the value chain from mining to manufacturing.

Jokowi started out as a furniture maker and his rise to the top seemed to herald a more egalitarian and democratic style of Indonesian politics. He promised to remedy human rights abuses committed under Suharto's military rule.

Jokowi's move to protect his legacy, however, has alienated some supporters.

“We trusted him,” says the political scientist Dewi Fortuna Anwar. “We in Indonesia have sunk into a sense of complacency,” she adds, “about our democratic progress.”

Last October, Indonesia's Constitutional Court eased the requirement that presidential and vice presidential candidates must be at least 40 years old, clearing the way for Jokowi's eldest son Gibran to run for vice president.

The critics pointy said that the president of the court is Jokowi's brother-in-law and described the court's decision as full of conflict of interest, nepotism and the building of political dynasties.

Justice was degraded for ethical violations, but the court let the decision stand.

There were also REPORTS using poverty alleviation funds to buy votes, intimidating critics of Jokowi and Prabowo, and mobilizing civil servants, soldiers and police to vote for Prabowo.

“It reminds everyone, at least people who remember Suharto's New Order government,” says Dewi Fortuna Anwar.

Human rights remain an issue

Young voters born after the fall of Suharto may not remember, but Prabowo serves as a reminder to those who do.

His candidacy means “this election is an existential moment for the pro-democracy and human rights movement in Indonesia,” says Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia.

Prabowo is Suharto's son-in-law. He received training in the 1980s from the US Army at Fort Benning, Ga. (now Ft. Moore) and Fort Bragg, NC (now Ft. Liberty).

The Indonesian military released him in 1998 for his role in human rights abuses, including Indonesia's US-backed occupation of the former Portuguese colony of East Timor.

Despite supporting the invasion, the US government later prohibited Prabowo from entering the United States for 20 years, until 2020, when he was then granted a visa after becoming Minister of Defense.

Jakarta-based defense analyst Connie Rahakundini Bakrie says this was not a good message to send from the US. “In the eyes of Indonesians, Prabowo's sins have been forgiven,” she says.

Prabowo was also impeached for the enforced disappearance of 23 political activists, 13 of whom have never been found.

Activist Mugiyanto Sipin was one of those who survived kidnapping, interrogation and torture by Indonesian soldiers because higher military authorities intervened against Prabowo.

“Fighting for me and for the families of the victims” of disappearances “is like a life's work,” says Sipin. “So we're prepared. We fight again. We hope to beat him [Prabowo] again.”

Sipin notes that the Jokowi administration has expressed regret (but not apologized) and provided housing, education and medical benefits to a small number of Suharto's victims and their families, but this is a policy he is not optimistic about. Prabowo will continue.

Yosef Riadi contributed to this story in Jakarta.