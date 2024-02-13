The Richardson review provides further evidence to finally put an end to offshore cruelty and corruption





MEDIA RELEASE: A report released yesterday by Home Affairs confirms that the Morrison government placed the lives of refugees and asylum seekers in the hands of dubious offshore detention operators suspected of bribery, drug and arms smuggling, money laundering and other criminal activities. After years of accusations of corruption, lack of transparency and oversight, ASRC welcomes Richardson's Review and its inquiry into the integrity and governance arrangements for the management of Australia's offshore detention centres. The report states that Home Affairs lacked “due diligence and paid less attention to assessing the ethical behavior and integrity of bidders and that there was no evidence of security or criminal checks before the Albanian government entered into its current contract with the operators Nauru – MTC Australia This is regardlessreported the allegations in The Guardianof gross negligence by the United States company in its operations in private US prisons. The report makes a number of positive recommendations for improving governments' monitoring of offshore practices, however the ASRC is deeply concerned that the scope of the reports fails to examine the human rights violations that occurred on Nauru and Manus under the watch of government funded operators. For the past decade, ASRC has continued to report on the treatment and human rights abuses suffered by people and children held on Nauru and Manus Island, including violent assaults, rape, child abuse, torture, medical neglect and the death of at least 14 people as a direct result of living in detention on the high seas. In itresponse to Richardson's report,The Australian Government agreed with recommendations to more closely scrutinize the “ethical conduct and integrity of bidders, suppliers and supply chains”. However, the Albanian government continues its secrecy about PNG's funding arrangements and the detention and welfare arrangements of the 15 people currently held on Nauru. Jana Favero, ASRC Director of Systemic Change:

What this report affirms is what we have been saying for years, that shady offshore companies have profited from the human suffering of refugees and asylum seekers – and that previous governments have allowed it to happen. Now the Albanian government has an opportunity to end this shameful chapter of our history and to correct the mistakes of the past. We call on the government to provide transparency about the current detainees on Nauru and commit to a Royal Commission into Immigration Detention that will finally provide justice for the many people and children who have suffered needlessly on Nauru and Manus Island. Mardin Arvin, refugee and human rights defender held in PNG for six years*

When people seek asylum, they are already traumatized by the situation that drove them from their country. They seek safety, care and love from human beings from the country whose people take them. The militarized prison environment of Manus and Nauru led many young people to commit suicide and self-harm. From the moment they arrived on the high seas, they were immediately dehumanized and imprisoned. Adequate living facilities, care or health services were not provided. *Quote taken from ASRCs report on offshore detention: End this crisis Heidi Abdel-Raouf, ASRC Detention Protection Caseworker:

The shameful legacy of corruption at the heart of Australia's offshore detention continues today with 55 refugees, previously detained on Manus Island, still waiting in Papua New Guinea for resettlement a decade after they first came here to asked for security. Now, due to alleged lack of payment by the Australian Government and mismanagement of funds by PNG operators, they have been cut off from food and access to medical care and face starvation and homelessness with their families. It is time to end the uncertainty and trauma and bring them to safety in Australia while their resettlement options are developed. ENDS Leave a reply

