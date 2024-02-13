Haynes Boone Advises International Drug Free Sports In Successful Sales | tidings





Haynes and Boone, LLP, successfully advised International drug-free sport (“DFSI”), a portfolio company of Valesco Industriesin its sale to CPC, LLC. Valesco acquired a controlling interest in DFSI in January 2017 and later merged the company with International Doping Testing and Management (IDTM), based in Stockholm, Sweden, in September 2018. During Valesco's ownership, DFSI and IDTM achieved significant achievements, including record growth in sales and EBITDA. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and Stockholm, Sweden, DFSI and IDTM are trusted third-party administrators of anti-doping programs and services for professional, collegiate and amateur sports organizations. The company also provides clinical and mobile healthcare staffing services to a variety of clients. “Valesco's successful investment in DFSI is a testament to its ability to identify and cultivate stellar management teams and find unique growth opportunities,” said Haynes Boone partner Brent Beckert, who led the firm's deals team. “We are proud to have supported them on this journey and successful exit.” The Haynes Boone Mergers and Acquisitions team included Associates Rachael Williams and Morgan Smith. An extensive team of Haynes Boone specialists supported the attorneys, including Partners Lauren White (Tax), Raquel Alvarenga (Labor & Employment), Jennifer Kreick (Healthcare), Gavin George (IP), Mary Simmons Mendoza (Environmental), Scott Thompson (Benefits), Susan Wetzel (Benefits) and counsel Danielle Marr (Tax), along with associates Sean Lewis (Labor and Employment), Tanner Luttrull (IP), Madeline Ballard (Real Estate) and attorney Alex Roldán (Benefits). “Valesco's investment in Drug Free Sport International depended on a dedicated and passionate team of people committed to ensuring a fair and safe sport that prevailed through changing societal sentiments regarding drug use and a pandemic in worldwide,” said Valesco director Patrick Floeck. “The sales process was no different and required knowledge and expertise to navigate the complexities of a transaction between different parties and countries. We had complete confidence in our legal team at Haynes Boone, who consistently represent our firm and our portfolio companies with the highest respect.” Brian Alas, Madison Day and Manny Dwyer of investment bank Boxwood Partners served as M&A advisors to DFSI. Haynes Boone's M&A Practice Group has comprehensive experience handling middle market deals, helping clients close more than 500 transactions in the past five years, with a total value exceeding $50 billion. The firm routinely represents private equity firms, closely held corporations, founders, large financial institutions and Fortune 500 public companies. About Haynes Boone

Founded in 1970, Haynes and Boone, LLP provides a full spectrum of legal services in many sectors, including energy, financial services, private equity and technology. The firm's approximately 700 attorneys practice in 19 offices in California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington, DC, as well as London, Mexico City and Shanghai. Haynes Boone was recognized in BTI Consulting Group's 2022 A-Team report, which identified firms lauded by in-house counsel for superior client service, and ranked 21st in the 2023 American Lawyer's Diversity Scorecard, which evaluated 228 participating firms from among their attorney population. For more information, visit haynesboone.com. About Valesco Industries

Valesco Industries is a Dallas-based investor focused on making majority and minority investments in select growth-oriented small and medium-sized businesses engaged in manufacturing, value-added distribution and business services. For more information, visit valescoind.com

