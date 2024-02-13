Senate approves foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel

Washington – The Senate approved a major foreign aid package on Tuesday after a bipartisan group of senators pushed the long-delayed legislation over the finish line after an overnight session. But new, fierce opposition from House Speaker Mike Johnson has cast doubt on the bill's prospects in the lower chamber.

The final passage vote early Tuesday morning for the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific was 70 to 29. The upper house overcame a series of procedural hurdles in recent days, remaining in Washington during the weekend despite a scheduled vacation that was set to begin this week.

“It's been a long night, a long weekend and a long few months, but a new day is here – and our efforts have been more than worthwhile. Today we witnessed one of the most historic and consequential bills we've ever passed in the Senate,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote. “With this bill, the Senate declares that American leadership will not waver, will not waver, will not fail.”

The vote comes months after the White House sought the additional funding package, when Republicans called for foreign aid to be tied to stronger border security measures. But when a long-sought bipartisan border security agreement released last week, then quickly rejected after former President Donald Trump weighed in, the deal's prospects in Congress vanished. But soon after, Schumer made a push to proceed with the aid package without the border provisions.

For a brief period, the foreign aid package itself appeared to be threatened in the Senate by GOP opposition. Some Republicans wanted an opportunity to amend the bill to include border security provisions, even though they had rejected the bipartisan deal days earlier. And Trump has similarly railed against the legislation in recent days, hurting his prospects among his allies. But enough Republicans and moderate Democrats eventually came together to ensure the bill passed.

However, passage of the package hit a snag this week after Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, slowed the bill's march to passage anyway. Paul was joined by a group of Senate Republicans who held opposition speeches to block passage of the bill late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Paul spoke on Monday to begin consideration of the bill, warning in a lengthy speech that “they're going to take the $60 billion to Kiev, they're going to break out the champagne” as the US-Mexico border sees an influx of migration.

“We have a disaster on our southern border and ranking Republicans and ranking Democrats — there's no difference, they're on the same team — they're going to be on the same plane to Kiev,” Paul said.

However, most of his Senate colleagues ultimately supported the bill, as defense hawks warned of national security implications if the US failed to support its allies.

“The Senate understands America's national security responsibilities and will not neglect them,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement after the vote. “History settles every account. And today, for the value of American leadership and strength, history will record that the Senate did not turn a blind eye.”

But even with the upper chamber's approval, the legislation's prospects in the House dimmed Monday night.

How would the foreign aid package fare in the House?

Whether the House will take up a foreign aid bill passed by the Senate remains to be seen. Although House Speaker Mike Johnson was noncommittal last week when asked whether the lower chamber would vote on the bill, he clarified his position Monday night. Hours before the vote, he issued a statement steeped in criticism of the aid package while suggesting the House would not consider the bill.

“The mandate of the supplemental national security legislation was to secure America's own border before sending additional foreign aid around the world,” Johnson said in the statement. “Now, absent a single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue working on its own accord on these important issues.”

The calculus for Johnson, who took the reins of the chamber and its narrow GOP majority in late October, looks complicated. While there may be a group of House moderates willing to support the foreign aid bill, among many House conservatives, additional aid to Ukraine is a non-starter. And some House progressives may feel similarly about additional aid to Israel.

House leaders tried to pass it Israel's independent aid in a vote last week that required two-thirds of the chamber to suspend the rules. But support for the measure failed, complicating the effort to separate aid to Israel — a high priority for House Republicans — from the broader foreign aid package.

If Johnson ultimately decides not to bring the foreign aid package to the floor, it remains possible that Democrats and some moderate Republicans could force a vote with an impeachment petition. The idea has appeared to gain traction in recent days, but the maneuver would be a heavy lift and fly in the face of GOP leadership, with no guarantee of success.

