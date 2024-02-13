International
Senate approves foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel
Washington – The Senate approved a major foreign aid package on Tuesday after a bipartisan group of senators pushed the long-delayed legislation over the finish line after an overnight session. But new, fierce opposition from House Speaker Mike Johnson has cast doubt on the bill's prospects in the lower chamber.
The final passage vote early Tuesday morning for the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific was 70 to 29. The upper house overcame a series of procedural hurdles in recent days, remaining in Washington during the weekend despite a scheduled vacation that was set to begin this week.
“It's been a long night, a long weekend and a long few months, but a new day is here – and our efforts have been more than worthwhile. Today we witnessed one of the most historic and consequential bills we've ever passed in the Senate,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote. “With this bill, the Senate declares that American leadership will not waver, will not waver, will not fail.”
The vote comes months after the White House sought the additional funding package, when Republicans called for foreign aid to be tied to stronger border security measures. But when a long-sought bipartisan border security agreement released last week, then quickly rejected after former President Donald Trump weighed in, the deal's prospects in Congress vanished. But soon after, Schumer made a push to proceed with the aid package without the border provisions.
For a brief period, the foreign aid package itself appeared to be threatened in the Senate by GOP opposition. Some Republicans wanted an opportunity to amend the bill to include border security provisions, even though they had rejected the bipartisan deal days earlier. And Trump has similarly railed against the legislation in recent days, hurting his prospects among his allies. But enough Republicans and moderate Democrats eventually came together to ensure the bill passed.
However, passage of the package hit a snag this week after Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, slowed the bill's march to passage anyway. Paul was joined by a group of Senate Republicans who held opposition speeches to block passage of the bill late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Paul spoke on Monday to begin consideration of the bill, warning in a lengthy speech that “they're going to take the $60 billion to Kiev, they're going to break out the champagne” as the US-Mexico border sees an influx of migration.
“We have a disaster on our southern border and ranking Republicans and ranking Democrats — there's no difference, they're on the same team — they're going to be on the same plane to Kiev,” Paul said.
However, most of his Senate colleagues ultimately supported the bill, as defense hawks warned of national security implications if the US failed to support its allies.
“The Senate understands America's national security responsibilities and will not neglect them,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement after the vote. “History settles every account. And today, for the value of American leadership and strength, history will record that the Senate did not turn a blind eye.”
But even with the upper chamber's approval, the legislation's prospects in the House dimmed Monday night.
How would the foreign aid package fare in the House?
Whether the House will take up a foreign aid bill passed by the Senate remains to be seen. Although House Speaker Mike Johnson was noncommittal last week when asked whether the lower chamber would vote on the bill, he clarified his position Monday night. Hours before the vote, he issued a statement steeped in criticism of the aid package while suggesting the House would not consider the bill.
“The mandate of the supplemental national security legislation was to secure America's own border before sending additional foreign aid around the world,” Johnson said in the statement. “Now, absent a single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue working on its own accord on these important issues.”
The calculus for Johnson, who took the reins of the chamber and its narrow GOP majority in late October, looks complicated. While there may be a group of House moderates willing to support the foreign aid bill, among many House conservatives, additional aid to Ukraine is a non-starter. And some House progressives may feel similarly about additional aid to Israel.
House leaders tried to pass it Israel's independent aid in a vote last week that required two-thirds of the chamber to suspend the rules. But support for the measure failed, complicating the effort to separate aid to Israel — a high priority for House Republicans — from the broader foreign aid package.
If Johnson ultimately decides not to bring the foreign aid package to the floor, it remains possible that Democrats and some moderate Republicans could force a vote with an impeachment petition. The idea has appeared to gain traction in recent days, but the maneuver would be a heavy lift and fly in the face of GOP leadership, with no guarantee of success.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/senate-approves-ukraine-israel-foreign-aid-package/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Visa Canada spotlights Canada's startup ecosystem at Plug and Play's Toronto Fintech Innovation Showcase
- Senate approves foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel
- The remarkable story of Britain's first Labor government
- Indonesian Elections 2024: Everything you need to know about the world's largest single-day poll
- UK signs landmark economic partnership with Nigeria
- Rumor Roundup: Hollywood Rock, WrestleMania Vegas, Brock Lesnar and More!
- Taylor Swift's Super Bowl jewelry includes this chic tennis necklace
- Zendaya wears 2 looks while promoting “Dune 2” in Paris
- How to create images from text using Google Gemini
- Pakistan's elections left no clear winner. And after?
- The Enduring Personality Cult of Narendra Modi
- South Africa-Palestine football match promoted by Hamas proxies