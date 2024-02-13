US 2nd Fleet Forward Deploys for Enduring Defender 2024 > United States Navy > News





Rear Admiral David Patchell, deputy commander of the US Second Fleet and Commander CTF North explained how major multinational exercises continue to strengthen NATO's interoperability and readiness. “Steadfast Defender is a chance to practice, exercise, bond, build relationships and strengthen the readiness and unity that already exists,” Patchell said. “NATO is stronger than ever. This exercise represents another opportunity for more than 90,000 sailors, airmen and soldiers to work together across the alliance.” Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO's largest exercise in decades, involves more than 90,000 troops from 31 allied countries and Sweden. The exercise will demonstrate NATO's ability to rapidly deploy forces from across the Alliance to bolster Europe's defenses. Within the CTF-N command center, there are currently eight allied countries that make up the task force, and the number of personnel will increase as the exercise progresses. The Whidbey Island-class landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), departed Norfolk, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 as the first tactical move of Steadfast Defender 24. Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2 and Vice CTF-N commander, said he is extremely proud of the work the ship has already done. “The ship's crew have already completed several training events and represented the United States as ambassadors during a port visit to Portsmouth, England,” Nicholson said. “This exercise is about learning and teamwork. We will learn the tools and techniques to conduct future naval operations and further develop our tactics and training as a team with our allies and partners.” CTF-North staff will conduct the full range of maritime operations in coordination with NATO allies and partners operating out of Bod Air Base. “I am grateful to the Sailors of the US Second Fleet, ESG-2 and all of our partners who are joining us. The dedication is incredible, and you can see and you can feel the excitement, the readiness. This team is ready; ready to execute, ready to learn, ready to be creative and innovative as we go through this exercise.” Patchell said. The US 2nd Fleet, realigned in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs combat-ready naval forces in multiple areas in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to provide access , deter aggression and protect the interests of the US, allies and partners. US Navy photos and b-roll are available on DVIDS. For more information, contact [email protected]. Follow along with the exercise on social media using #steadfastdefender24

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/3674862/us-2nd-fleet-forward-deploys-for-steadfast-defender-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos