BC receives $733 million in federal health funding for senior care

British Columbia will receive $733 million in new federal funding over the next five years to improve health care for the province's seniors.

The funds will help expand home and community care, improve access to palliative and end-of-life services and improve the quality of long-term care, federal and provincial health ministers announced Monday.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland said this is the first agreement on aging with dignity in the country.

“We have an aging population, but we have to rise up and face this challenge,” he said during a press conference.

Holland said he has been working “very closely” with BC counterpart Adrian Dix.

Dix and Holland said the funding would go toward improving long-term care as well as increasing access to end-of-life care outside of hospitals. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

“We see strengthening the safety and quality of long-term care overall in this agreement, and improving the quality of dementia care, increasing access to end-of-life palliative care for people outside hospitals, to personalize care and to made sure there's greater oversight,” he said.

The announcement by Holland and Dix in Vancouver marks the second major bilateral health funding agreement between the two governments in four months.

It builds on a $1.2 billion deal announced in October that aims to improve the way health information is collected, shared and used. A plan to streamline the recognition of foreign credentials for internationally educated health professionals was also announced.

Dix said at the press conference that the province is working to improve the health care system, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a big impact on the elderly.

He said there has been a significant increase in seniors in the province and the new agreement reflects the needs of society.

“You can see it in the changing demographics of our country and our province in particular,” he said.

Dix promised the funding would go towards improving home care for seniors, which the province's senior advocate says is urgently needed in BC. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Dix said life expectancy has improved in the province, which “is a great thing,” but means services are also needed to keep up with the need.

The minister said the federal funding would be used “to make significant improvements to allow people to live longer at home and to better prepare them to go into long-term care, improve dementia care and also to invest in our workforce”.

Dix and Holland officially signed the deal shortly after Monday's press conference.

More funding needed for home care: elderly advocate

Isobel Mackenzie, BC's outgoing advocate for seniors, says she hopes some of the funding will go to seniors struggling to afford home care in the province.

She says BC is one of the rare provinces that charges a co-payment for seniors when they access home care.

“If you're a senior on the Guaranteed Income Supplement, it's true you don't pay, but that's a small fraction. That's 30 percent of our seniors,” she told CBC host Michelle Eliot .BC Today. “The cost barrier is real.”

BC Seniors' Advocate Isobel Mackenzie says the province should waive co-payments for home care. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Mackenzie said the cost barrier can push families to send their seniors into long-term care.

“For those who receive [home care]the amount they're getting compared to what their condition would indicate they need is way less,” she said.

“What it shows is that people need to go into long-term care, maybe earlier than they might need to, if they can get that support at home.”

Mackenzie says she has been calling on the province to waive co-pays for home care for some time and that the province needs to make sure people feel more supported to care for their loved ones at home.

She added, however, that the funding announced Monday recognized that BC's population is aging rapidly and “tremendous financial resources” will continue to be needed to meet the demand for aged care going forward.