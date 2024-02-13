While Valentine's Day may be a day of hearts and flowers for many, it isn't for everyone





Every relationship is different, but domestic abuse can affect those from all communities and backgrounds, regardless of age, sexuality, ethnicity or disability.

Sandwell Council's Domestic Abuse team, working with Black Country Women's Aid, are raising awareness of abusive relationships, letting victims know there is help available. One in four women and one in six men experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. For them, Valentine's Day can be one of the most difficult and stressful days of the year. Domestic abuse is not always physical. Coercive control is an act or pattern or acts of threats, humiliation, assault and intimidation, as well as any other form of abuse used to harm, punish or intimidate a victim. This is a criminal offense. These controlling behaviors are designed to make a person dependent, isolating them from support, exploiting them, depriving them of support, and regulating their daily behavior. If you think someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, know that you can make a difference. Here's how you can help: Start a conversation – Don't expect someone to open up right away. Be patient, non-judgmental and open

– Don't expect someone to open up right away. Be patient, non-judgmental and open Don't be a bystander – arrange a coffee date or meet for lunch. Walking with them can make them easier to open

– arrange a coffee date or meet for lunch. Walking with them can make them easier to open Listen without judgement – it's hard to leave an abusive relationship. There are many obstacles that prevent someone from leaving and, for the affected individual, these can seem impossible to overcome. Your role is to listen and believe them. Councilor Syeda Khatun MBE, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Communities, said: “While many of us celebrate Valentine's Day, for some it is just another day of living in fear. Love and relationships should be based on equality and respect, not violence and abuse. “Sandwell Council works with a range of partners to help you access support. All you have to do is reach out – you don't have to wait for an emergency to get help.” More information on domestic abuse support is available on the council's website. Sara Ward, CEO of Black Country Women's Aid, said: “This is a very emotional and stressful time for many people who hoped their relationship would be filled with love and kindness, not abuse. It is vital that we use Valentine's Day to remember that no one should have to live with violence. I want all those women and men living with abuse and violence to know that Black Country Women's Aid and Ask Marc are here to listen, support and care. Making the first call can be scary, but I guarantee it will be worth it.” Useful contacts Black Country Women's Aid can provide support to women and men experiencing domestic abuse. They offer a full range of services including access to specialist domestic abuse shelter accommodation and access to a range of specialist domestic abuse advice and support. You can contact them 24 hours on 0121 552 6448 or via online chat on the Black Country Women's Aid website and via WhatsApp on 07384 466181. Ask Mark provides confidential practical and emotional support to men and boys who have experienced domestic abuse, rape and sexual abuse. This includes one-to-one and telephone support, access to counselling, help reporting matters to the police, court support and support groups. Contact Ask Marc by phone (0121 289 6402), email [email protected], or visit askmarc.org.uk for more information. Birmingham LGBT Centre can also provide a range of support services for LGBT victims. 0121 643 0821 or visit the Birmingham LGBT Center website. Sandwell Council also provides support to access safe housing for victims and their children who may be at risk of homelessness due to domestic abuse. They can be contacted on 0121 368 1166 or visit the council's website for more information.

