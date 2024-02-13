Welcome Ariadne! | News – EPD International





EPD International is growing rapidly – our newest colleague is Ariadna Serra, Secretariat Coordinator. She will work alongside Danielle Croweter Elfving on stakeholder support and billing management. What is your background and what is your role at EPD International? Originally from Spain, I graduated in Business Administration and Management from the University of Lleida. Before coming to Sweden, I spent two years at Natural Optics Group managing over 80 social media accounts for various clients. Creating content, running ads, developing marketing strategies, and collaborating on annual campaigns were all part of my daily routine. My recent move to Sweden led me to an eight-month internship at Hollbium as a Marketing and Social Media Specialist. Now, I am excited to join EPD and contribute to the team's success in two key areas: stakeholder support and billing management. As part of the Eager team, I will focus on building strong relationships with stakeholders. I will also contribute to improving our digital tools, making sure they are user-friendly and effective. What are you looking forward to working with? Membership of EPD International represents an exceptional opportunity for me to advance my professional career. I am excited to collaborate with colleagues who are passionate about sustainability and environmental impact. Working alongside such a dedicated team will not only enhance my skills and knowledge, but also provide me with valuable insights and perspectives that will shape my future endeavors. Do you have any predictions for the future of EPDs? I strongly believe that EPDs will play a key role in the future of sustainability and environmental responsibility. As more and more companies strive to be environmentally conscious, EPDs will become increasingly important and essential. I foresee EPD International being at the forefront of this movement, facilitating companies on their journey to sustainability and ultimately contributing to positive change in the world.

