Empowering tomorrow's global citizens: Seven Peaks School's IB Journey





In the heart of Bend, Oregon, Seven Peaks School stands as a beacon of educational excellence, proudly embracing the International Baccalaureate (IB) framework. As Bend's flagship PYP (Primary Years Program) and MYP (Middle Years Program) school, Seven Peaks is committed to providing a well-rounded education that spans preschool through 8th grade. At the core of our mission is a commitment to fostering academic excellence and cultivating global citizenship. The IB Framework, a philosophy deeply embedded in our curriculum, aligns seamlessly with our values. As stated on the IBO.org website, “The International Baccalaureate aims to develop inquisitive, knowledgeable and caring young people who help create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.” This resonates and aligns with our vision for education at Seven Peaks. Our commitment to academic excellence is evident in every aspect of our curriculum. IB programs encourage students not only to acquire knowledge, but also to apply it critically and reflect on their learning journey. We believe that an education rooted in inquiry-based learning fosters a deep understanding of subjects and instills a passion for lifelong learning. An emphasis on global citizenship is a cornerstone of our educational philosophy. The IB Framework pushes Seven Peaks students beyond traditional boundaries, challenging them to explore different cultures, languages ​​and knowledge. This intentional focus aligns with the IB's mission to create a more interconnected and peaceful world. According to IBO.org website, the IB aims to develop students who “understand that other people, with their differences, can also be right”. This principle guides us in fostering an environment where diversity is celebrated and curiosity about the world is encouraged. Embracing this mindset, Seven Peaks students are not just learners; they are global citizens equipped with the skills to navigate an increasingly interconnected world. In a world facing multifaceted challenges, the IB framework supports Seven Peaks students by providing a consistent global perspective. As we continually consider the question: what more can we learn from the rich tapestry of different cultures, languages ​​and knowledge? our students are empowered to be the change makers of tomorrow. At Seven Peaks School, we express our gratitude to the International Baccalaureate for inspiring and guiding our educational journey. Together, we are shaping the leaders, thinkers and innovators who will contribute to a more peaceful and harmonious world. Join us in this transformative experience, where education goes beyond the walls of the classroom and prepares students to be catalysts for positive change on a global scale.

