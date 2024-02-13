



On this page you can find information about international events, offers for further training from universities around the world, news about collaborative research projects and more. Also, you always get the latest news from TUM representatives in Brussels, Mumbai, Beijing, San Francisco and São Paulo. 28.01.2022





| Global South, TUM Global, News TUM Global Week 2022 in preparation



The entire TUM family will once again have the opportunity to experience TUM's international wealth up close. The TUM Global & Alumni Office is already working on brainstorming ideas for TUM Global Week 2022, which is scheduled to take place from…

[read more] 20.01.2022





| News, Welcome Services Welcome Services Newsletter for International Applicants January 2022



January offers a variety of events that young and old alike can enjoy in person. However, there are also many online events that are worth checking out. Take a virtual tour of the British Museum, for example, or discover the fantastic street art in Brooklyn! For…

[read more] 19.01.2022





| tidings Munich Global Impact Sprint Apply now!



Apply now with your business model for the Munich Global Impact Sprint! As part of the TUM Global DeepTech Venture Initiative, you will benefit from the unique start-up ecosystem of Munich's best universities and the continuous exchange with outstanding…

[read more] 21.12.2021





| News, Global South, TUM Global, TUM So Paulo TUM So Paulo: Global Dialogue discusses traditional foods as superfoods for the future



The Future of Food was the topic of the Global Dialogue event organized by TUM So Paulo, which concluded the TUM Global Dialogue Series 2021 on December 9. At the high-profile online event, researchers from the Global Bioeconomy Alliance (GBA)…

[read more] 14.12.2021





| News, Global South, TUM Global, TUM Mumbai TUM Mumbai: Prof. Schreurs at TUM Global Dialogue “There is so much potential!”



Indo-German cooperation and global environmental risks were the topics of the virtual TUM Global Dialogue organized by the Indian liaison office on November 25, 2021. Germany and India share many common values ​​and visions on environmental policy, but…

[read more] 07.12.2021





| News, Global South, TUM Global, TUM Beijing TUM Beijing: Tsinghua-TUM Conversations on Innovation and Sustainability



On December 3, Tsinghua International Graduate School Shenzhen (SIGS) and TUM Beijing hosted another round of Tsinghua-TUM Conversations as part of the TUM Global Dialogue Series 2021. About 170 students and scholars from China and Germany gathered…

[read more] 07.12.2021





| News, Global South, TUM Global, TUM Brussels Call for EuroTeQ Collider project weeks development at TUM



The EuroTeQ University of Engineering is looking for a chair, professor or dedicated TUM unit to develop and run the EuroTeQ Collider in 2022. The awarded team will be supported by a program manager position funded by the EuroTeQ project. To…

[read more] 06.12.2021





| TUM Brussels TUM Brussels: Are we getting technology for society right?



With a small audience on site and a large crowd online, TUM and its five partners within the EuroTech University Alliance celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Alliance on 10 November. The anniversary slogan Empowering Society came to life in a…

[read more] 01.12.2021





| News, Global South, TUM Global, TUM Beijing TUM Beijing: Representing TUM at DAAD's largest online event 2021



November 25 and 26 marked the largest online event of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) in China, the DAAD Virtual Information Days. The two-day event attracted over 300 prospective students and their parents. On behalf of TUM, TUM Liaison Beijing…

[read more] 30.11.2021





| News, Welcome Services Welcome Services Newsletter for International Applicants December 2021



December is here and the pandemic that never left is back in full force. Many events are still planned for participation and only a relatively small number are already planned as online activities. However, we did not want to create…

[read more]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.international.tum.de/en/global/news/browse/16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos