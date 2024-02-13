Infosys partners with International Pacific Lines to drive digital transformation in logistics industry

BENGALURU, INDIA, February 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its strategic collaboration with Pacific International Lines (PIL)a leader Singapore– transport company based in the center with strong networks in Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Oceania. This collaboration aims to accelerate PIL's digital transformation initiative and create a positive impact for their key stakeholders across the transportation and logistics ecosystem.

Infosys will help revamp PIL's existing customer portal and deploy a scalable and state-of-the-art technology platform for them. This will enable PIL to further their 'Driving Connectivity' mission, which aims to connect their businesses across the markets they serve. Additionally, PIL's web and mobile applications will undergo a comprehensive overhaul to streamline user experience and enhance customer engagement.

Infosys, with its extensive logistics expertise, will provide a strong technical backbone for the performance and scalability of the revamped portal. The multi-year, multi-phase collaboration aims to address critical business challenges such as modernizing web and mobile applications, increasing scalability and providing advisory services on the latest technology and business trends.

Lionel Patrice Chatelet, Chief Commercial Officer, Pacific International Lines (PIL)said, “We are looking for a partner who can not only bring technology but also play an advisory role in the transformation journey. Infosys brings together a strong combination of the right skills as well as highly collaborative ways of working. We are Pleased to partner with Infosys.”

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosyssaid, “With our strong domain expertise in multimodal logistics, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that not only address the current needs of our customers but also set the stage for embracing the latest industry trends. As a consultant to trusted, we aim to transform PIL Customer portals will become simple, intuitive and more experiential, leveraging scalable technology through the AI-powered Infosys Topaz suite of offerings.”

About Pacific International Lines (PIL)

Incorporated in 1967, Pacific International Lines (PIL) ranks 12th among the world's top container shipping lines and is also the largest domestic carrier in Southeast Asia. Based on SingaporePIL is a global carrier focused on Asia, China, Africa, Middle East, Latin AmericaOceania and the Pacific Islands.

Together with its associated companies Mariana Express Lines (MELL) and Malaysia Shipping Corporation, PIL serves customers in over 500 locations in more than 90 countries worldwide with a fleet of 100 containers and multi-purpose vessels.

Apart from the core business of liner shipping, PIL also has several other business units such as container manufacturing, warehousing and logistics services.

PIL strives to meet the needs of its customers by providing value-added services such as intermodal, breakbulk and reefer services delivered on innovative technology platforms.

With its focus on 'Driving Connectivity' and commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2050, PIL aims to be an efficient, sustainable and future-ready transport line.

For more information, visit www.pilship.com

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable customers in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience managing global enterprise systems and operations, we expertly guide clients as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale, and drive continuous improvement by always learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY ) can help your enterprise navigate the future.

