UK/US: Global media freedom at risk as Julian Assange returns to UK court facing possible extradition to US
Ahead of Julian Assange's upcoming hearing in UK courts ahead of his possible extradition to the US, Amnesty International reiterates concerns that Assange faces the risk of serious human rights violations if extradited and warns of a profound chilling effect on global media freedom.
The risk to publishers and investigative journalists around the world hangs in the balance. If Julian Assange is sent to the US and prosecuted there, global media freedoms will also be judged, said Julia Hall, Amnesty International's expert on counter-terrorism and criminal justice in Europe.
The US must drop the espionage charges against Assange and end his arbitrary detention in the UK.
Julia Hall, Amnesty International expert on counter-terrorism and criminal justice in Europe
Assange will suffer personally from these politically motivated accusations, and the global media community will know that they are not safe either. The public's right to information about what their governments are doing on their behalf will be deeply undermined. The US should drop charges under the Espionage Act against Assange and end his arbitrary detention in the UK.
If Julian Assange loses leave to appeal, he risks extradition to the US and prosecution under the Espionage Act of 1917, a wartime law that was never intended to target the legitimate work of publishers and journalists. He could face up to 175 years in prison. For the less serious charge of computer fraud, he could get a maximum of five years.
Assange would also be at high risk of prolonged solitary confinement in a maximum security prison. Although the US has offered diplomatic guarantees to the UK, ostensibly guaranteeing his safety if he is imprisoned, the authorities' assurances include so many caveats that they cannot be considered credible.
US guarantees cannot be trusted. Doubtful assurances that he will be treated well in a US prison network, given that Assange could face dozens of years in prison in a system known for its abuses, including prolonged solitary confinement and poor health services for the prisoners. The US simply cannot guarantee his safety and well-being, as it has failed to do for the hundreds of thousands of people currently incarcerated in the US, said Julia Hall.
Worldwide threat to media freedom
If Julian Assange is extradited, it would set a dangerous precedent where the US government could target the extradition of publishers and journalists around the world. Other countries can take the US example and follow suit.
Julian Assange's release of documents given to him by sources as part of his work with Wikileaks reflects the work of investigative journalists. They routinely carry out the activities described in the indictment: talking to confidential sources, requesting clarification or additional documentation, and obtaining and disseminating official and sometimes classified information, Julia Hall said.
News and print media often and rightly publish classified information to inform about matters of great public importance. Publishing information that is in the public interest is a cornerstone of media freedom. He is also protected by international human rights law and should not be criminalized.
US efforts to intimidate and silence investigative journalists for uncovering government misconduct, such as uncovering war crimes or other violations of international law, must be stopped in their tracks.
Sources such as legitimate whistleblowers who expose government wrongdoing to journalists and publishers should also be free to share information in the public interest. They will be reluctant to do so if Julian Assange is prosecuted for engaging in legitimate publishing work.
It's not just Julian Assange in the dock. The silence of Assange and others will be silenced
Julia Hall
This is a test for the US and UK authorities of their commitment to the fundamental principles of media freedom that underpin the rights to freedom of expression and the public's right to information. It's not just Julian Assange in the dock. Silence will silence Assange and others, said Julia Hall.
Background:
The High Court in the UK has confirmed a two-day hearing on 20 and 21 February 2024. The outcome will determine whether Julian Assange will have further opportunities to argue his case before UK courts or whether he will have exhausted his all appeals to the UK, leading to the extradition process or an application to the European Court of Human Rights.
Sources
https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/02/uk-usa-global-media-freedom-at-risk-as-julian-assange-back-in-uk-court-facing-possible-extradition-to-usa/
