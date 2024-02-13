Facing a severe shortage of doctors, the feds offer loan forgiveness to some doctors, nurses

In an effort to increase the number of doctors and nurses practicing in rural and remote areas, the federal government said Tuesday it is increasing forgivable loans for some students.

Canada is experiencing a severe shortage of doctors and it is only expected to get worse as the population grows and doctors retire en masse. Federal data suggest that Canada will need approxAlso 48,900 family doctorsuntil 2031.

As CBC News has reported, the number of medical residency slots has remained stagnant for the past decade, limiting the number of new doctors entering the field.

There is also a red tape that internationally educated doctors must navigate before they can practice here. It's a painstaking, years-long process that has prompted thousands of Canadian-born doctors to leave for the US.

The result of these and other policies is a limited supply of doctors; According to the most recent data, 6.5 million Canadians report that they do not have regular access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

To attract more practitioners to areas where the shortage is particularly acute, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said Ottawa is offering a 50 per cent increase in forgivable loans to doctors and nurses working in rural and remote communities.

Boissonnault said up to $60,000 will be forgiven for a family doctor or family medicine resident and up to $30,000 for a nurse practitioner or nurse practitioner with a student loan in Canada.

About 3,000 doctors and nurses will benefit from the program this fiscal year, Boissonnault said.

While the program was introduced to reporters on Tuesday as something new, the loan forgiveness initiative was first announced in Budget 2022 and has been slow to roll out.

The program started accepting applications in November last yearaccording to a Boissonnault spokesman.

The minister's office does not have an estimate to share the number of people who have already benefited from this program, the spokesman said.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) has has studied the possible costs of this program and found that increasing the amount of forgivable loans by 50 percent from $40,000 to $60,000 for doctors and from $20,000 to $30,000 for nurses would not be a great expense to the federal treasury.

The total cost is just $19 million over five years, the PBO found.

The program does not address another significant source of financial stress for some doctors and nurses private loans.

Future health care professionals often cannot finance their school fees with federal student loans alone.

The goal is to “strengthen the health workforce”

The government says it expects these changes to Canada Student Loans to “attract nearly 1,200 new doctors and 4,000 new nurses to rural and remote communities across the country over a 10-year period,” according to a background document provided to reporters .

“These changes strengthen the health workforce,” the government said in its press release. “They also contribute to making debt burdens more manageable.”

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland admitted there is tremendous demand for doctors and the government needs to do more.

“Too many Canadians don't have access to the health care they need,” she said.

Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings, who represents rural Newfoundland at the cabinet table, said while one in five Canadians live in rural and remote areas of the country, less than 10 percent of the country's doctors practice in those communities. .

“Ask anyone who lives in a smaller rural community. Someone they know has to travel a long way to see a doctor or nurse to get health care,” she said.

Asked why money for the program wasn't allocated to increase the number of residencies to train more doctors, Boissonnault said it's up to the provinces, provincial colleges of physicians and surgeons and medical schools to expand the number of spaces.

He pointed to the multibillion-dollar health deal signed last year as a source of money for provinces to expand those places to graduate more family doctors.

“The money is there and the provinces and universities can allocate it, and they should allocate it to these spaces. But at the same time, it's not just about more medical residencies and more medical spaces. There are it has to do with getting to know the medical professionals who are already here,” he said.

The Canada Student Loans program is federal domain, Boissonnault said. “We will continue to do our part to make sure it's more affordable,” he said.

Housing Minister Sean Fraser, who represents rural Nova Scotia and was on hand for the announcement, said the changes aren't just about increasing supply.

It's about attracting doctors to communities like his, where emergency rooms are routinely closed because there isn't an attending physician.

He said it's unfair to essentially ask people to “plan” illness around the ongoing shortage of doctors.

“This is a monumental policy change and will make a very big difference to the communities I represent,” he said.

A spokesman for conservative leader Pierre Poilievre scoffed at the promise of loan forgiveness.

“Today's so-called announcement was already made in 2022 and was delivered a year late. A new photo op won't fix our broken health care system, but it's the best Trudeau and his photo op ministers can do after eight years,” said Sebastian Skamski.

Skamski said Canadian doctors trained abroad are facing unreasonable delays in getting the licenses they need to practice at home.

“The Conservatives will remove the gatekeepers and bring in a Blue Seal test so that foreign-trained doctors, nurses and other health care professionals who pass the test can go to work in 60 days,” Skamski said.