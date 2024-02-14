Denver International Airport trains will be closed overnight through Wednesday morning

Trains at Denver International Airport will be shut down for six hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for maintenance. Trains will stop running from 9pm on Tuesday until 3am on Wednesday and will affect passengers arriving on B and C concourses.

It's the first of six nights of train shutdowns at DIA for electrical system testing. Testing on the Automated Transit Guideway System is needed as the airport plans to add 26 new trains this summer.

CBS



“This effort will help ensure the sustainability of our automated people mover, the train, by assessing the condition of aging electrical infrastructure, while also providing critical information required for current operations and future expansion as we work toward 100 million annual passengers,” said CEO Phil. Washington in a statement.

According to the DIA, the closures are from 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday, with additional closures during the same time period from February 20 to February 21 and February 27 to February 28. Employees and passengers will need to use Bridge Security, which will be a 24-hour checkpoint starting at 8:00 p.m. After passing through security, those needing to reach concourses B and C will be escorted to a bus which will lead them to contests via signage and/or airport personnel. .

Those passengers going to concourses B and C will use buses provided by DIA to get where they need to go. They are also advised to arrive at security at least 30 minutes earlier than normal to allow enough time to move around the airport.

LINK: FlyDenver.com

