



IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site in a different browser. Playing Schumer calls on House to approve foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel 01:25

NEXT Biden discusses hostage negotiations amid Gaza conflict 01:28

Judges seem skeptical of Colorado's decision to keep Trump off the ballot 02:28

Senators question Big Pharma executives about the high cost of prescription drugs 01:59

The Supreme Court seems skeptical of Colorado getting Trump off the ballot 03:03

Big Pharma CEOs testify at Senate hearing on drug prices 02:56

The Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump's appeal of Colorado's ballot suppression 02:41

Senate vote on bipartisan border and national security bill fails 02:05

GOP Sen. Lankford urges Congress to pass bipartisan border bill in speech 01:39

McConnell: Bipartisan border bill 'won't become law' 01:06

FAA administrator faces questions at House aviation safety hearing 01:47

Biden's call to pass the border security bill comes as GOP support is slipping 02:25

What happens if the Senate border deal fails? 03:40

Special Report: US launches strikes in response to deadly drone strike 14:34

Full video: Biden attends dignified transfer for soldiers killed in Jordan 15:55

Biden will attend the dignified transfer of American service members killed in Jordan 01:17

'Painful to watch': Former Rep. Max Rose in current House GOP caucus 05:25

Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at hearing on Capitol Hill 05:39

House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary's impeachment 02:08

Rep. Cori Bush denies alleged misuse of funds, says she is 'fully cooperating' with DOJ 01:49 Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke to reporters after the Senate passed a foreign aid bill that would provide additional support to Ukraine and Israel. He called on Speaker Johnson to take the legislation to the House of Representatives and urged Republicans to support bipartisan legislation.February 13, 2024 Read on More Playing Schumer calls on House to approve foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel 01:25

NEXT Biden discusses hostage negotiations amid Gaza conflict 01:28

Judges seem skeptical of Colorado's decision to keep Trump off the ballot 02:28

Senators question Big Pharma executives about the high cost of prescription drugs 01:59

The Supreme Court seems skeptical of Colorado getting Trump off the ballot 03:03

Big Pharma CEOs testify at Senate hearing on drug prices 02:56

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/video/schumer-calls-on-house-to-pass-foreign-aid-package-for-ukraine-and-israel-204121157759 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos