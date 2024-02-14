International
Asia advances sustainability finance taxonomies, disclosure rules and public-private partnerships in ESG
Key developments in national and international environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies in Asia indicate that continued progress in sustainability will continue in 2024
In Asia, new initiatives on green taxonomies, blended finance and disclosure rules set the stage for increased activity at both the national and regional levels for sustainability-related finance.
The new year brings a more refined version of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance, which is comparable in ambition to similar initiatives by Western peers. The latest taxonomy, which takes effect in the first quarter of 2024, will show the region's growing emphasis on interoperability by advancing the taxonomy Plus Standard function after receiving broad approval from stakeholders. The tiers feature complies with the European Union Taxonomy and captures the coal removal criteria. As such, it aims to encourage decarbonisation and enhance ASEAN's position in global sustainability efforts.
At the national level, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has launched the Singapore-Asia Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance, which sets out detailed thresholds and criteria for defining green and transition activities that mitigate climate change in eight focused sectors.
To increase interoperability with global taxonomies, MAS has started an exercise to map the Singapore-Asia Taxonomy to the Joint Taxonomy of the International Platform for Sustainable Finance, which currently covers the EU Taxonomy and the Catalog of Approved Bond Projects of People's Bank of China Green.
Formal blended finance is a major development
A key theme at COP28 in December 2023 was the need for increased public-private partnerships and innovative solutions to provide financing for the poorest countries in the southern hemisphere. Against this background, Allied Climate Partners (ACP), International Finance Corporation (IFC), MAS and Temasek announced the intention to create a green investment partnership to address climate finance gaps and increase the bankability of green projects and stable in Asia, with an initial focus on Southeast Asia.
Developing Asia requires $1.7 trillion a year in infrastructure investment by 2030 to maintain growth momentum while meeting climate targets. Many green infrastructure projects are only marginally financeable and often unable to attract commercial financing on their own merits. These gaps are most acute in the project development and construction phases.
As such, ACP, IFC, MAS and Temasek signed a memorandum of understanding to bridge gaps in the region's sustainable infrastructure financing needs through the deployment of blended finance, bringing in both concessional capital from the philanthropic and public sectors, as well as equity private towards such projects. MAS will bring together its networks across Singapore's international financial hub, as well as Singapore's strong infrastructure and sustainable finance and professional services ecosystem. Temasek will leverage its network of portfolio companies and partners, including Pentagreen Capital, a joint venture with HSBC, for origination and investment opportunities.
Furthermore, more small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) are expected to adopt better ESG disclosures in 2024, asregulators pushfor increasing awareness and green certification of SMEs within ASEAN and beyond. For example, MalaysiaSimplified Guide to ESG Disclosure, launched by Capital Markets Malaysia (CMM), seeks to align the sector with global standards and address SME discovery challenges. The Guide provides clear, straightforward and structured guidance on the ESG disclosures required by SMEs within their supply chains. CMM also aims to launch specialized sectoral disclosure guidelines in early 2024.
Sustainability breakthroughs take shape in Hong Kong
The Green and Sustainable Finance Inter-Agency Steering Group, established by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority in May 2020, welcomed the publication of the International Sustainability Standards Board ( ISSB) of International Financial Reporting Standards, Sustainability Disclosure Standards. These standards aim to become the global basis for corporate disclosure of climate and sustainability-related information,” the SFC said.
The Steering Group also welcomed the options built into the ISSB standards that allow jurisdictions to scale and meet requirements. Authorities in Hong Kong will consider aligning local requirements with this global basis in a proportionate approach, the SFC explained. “The ISSB standards are intended to serve as a global framework for corporate sustainability disclosures focused on investors,” the SFC noted. “IOSCO's [International Organization of Securities Commissions] the approval signals its 130 member securities regulators to adopt, implement or refer to standards in addressing sustainability-related risks and opportunities.
The SFC plans to work with relevant government offices, other financial regulators and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the adoption of ISSB standards in Hong Kong, the SFC stated.
As an initial move in this direction, SEHK's proposed disclosure requirements for listed companies referred to the ISSB's exposure draft on climate-related disclosures and its further discussions. The final SEHK requirements will take into account the consultation responses and the final ISSB standards.
Looking ahead to Q2 2024 and beyond, recent advances in ESG policies across Asia, particularly through the implementation of green taxonomies, blended finance and enhanced disclosure rules, lay a strong foundation for the progress of continuing and scaling up financial activities focused on sustainability at the national and regional level in 2024.
Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence Nathan Lynch in Perth and Rowena Valeria Carpio in Manila contributed to this article.
