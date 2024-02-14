Proof point: The international student cap will not immediately reduce rental demand in Canada

The federal government's new cap on international study permit applications won't immediately reduce rental demand from international students this year, but it should dramatically slow its growth in 2024.

We estimate that the growth in rental units sought by international students could roughly halve by 2024.

The number of international students living in Canada and the rental units they need would eventually fall if the cap is kept at its current level beyond its expiration in 2025.

Ottawa has introduced a number of initiatives to support a rebalancing of the rental market as housing affordability has reached crisis levels in Canada. The last one is a new one CAP for international study permit applications to be approved over the next two years. The number of permits issued will be capped at 364,000 from September 2024, which is almost half of the 684,000 permits issued in 2023.

However, the number of study permits issued in a year is only one factor that contributes to the number of international students physically living in Canada at any given time. Incoming students in previous years, the share of permit applicants who continue to enroll, and expired graduate student permits are other crucial contributors.

Assuming similar enrollment levels and exit patterns to those seen in the three post-pandemic years, we estimate that 391,000 new international students will enter Canada this year and 291,000 will graduate or see their study permits expire. expire. This means the number of international students in Canada will continue to grow by 100,000 about 55% less than the net increase in 2023.

The impact on the rental housing market will be along the same lines. But even though growth was expected to slow, that doesn't translate into an outright drop in rental demand, at least not in the near term. Given that almost all international students live in rented accommodation (assuming 97%), we estimate that this slowdown could cut demand for new rentals from international students in half (relative to 2023).

Rental request for international students

expected to moderate in 2024

Number of international students in Canada (thousands of people) and annual

change in demand for rental housing for international students (%)

Source: IRCC, RBC Economics

International student capacity will impact Ontario and BC the most

Not all rental markets will be affected equally. As the federal government has divided the national cap based on provincial population percentages, the cap will be more limited in Ontario and BC where international student admissions (53% and 19% of the Canadian total, respectively) exceed their population share Canadian (39% and 14%). We see the number of international students in Ontario and BC remaining relatively flat in 2024, effectively inhibiting new rental demand from this group.

The limit will also be generally restrictive in Atlantic Canada, albeit to a lesser degree. We think it could lead to a 10% pullback in international student demand for rental housing in the region by 2024. The border won't be much of a factor in Quebec and the Prairie Provinces, so we don't expect it to hold back demand for rent in these parts of the country.

The current cap could dampen medium-term demand if maintained

We could see a decline in the number of international students in Canada by 2026 if the cap is kept at the current level and extended beyond its scheduled expiration in 2025. This is because the inflow of international students (which is a function of the arrivals of of international students) is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. We see international student outflows increasing by next year potentially surpassing the number of new international student arrivals in 2026, given that enrollments increased by 7% in 2022 and around 34% in 2023.

If this materializes, an outright decline in the number of international students in Canada would more meaningfully ease rental market pressures. Meanwhile, post-secondary institutions and other stakeholders must find creative ways to increase the stock of student housing amid the challenges of rapidly building new structures.

Rachel Battaglia is an economist at RBC. She is a member of the Macro and Regional Analysis Group, providing analysis on the provincial macroeconomic outlook and budget commentary.

