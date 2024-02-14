Extending child benefit to secondary school students marks a positive step forward – Higgins





Plans to extend child benefit for up to 19-year-olds in full-time education are a welcome development, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Deputy Emer Higgins said: After Budget 2024, one thing I particularly liked to see is the extension of child benefit to all full-time students up to the age of 19. As parents know, child benefit stops once a child turns 18, but nowadays many sixth-formers are 18 or even 19 when they receive their Leaving Cert.

They are still in full-time education and at this stage of young people's lives, parents are still very much the financial provider for all their needs and it is not fair that child benefit stops at 18 when most of young people are still in high school. School. Spending doesn't just stop at 18, especially when your teen is still in school and not working.

This is something I have raised in the past and as we look at ways to help people manage the cost of living, the Government is now taking this extension to child benefit forward, added Deputy Higgins.

For many working families, child benefit is the only social welfare payment they receive and extending it until the age of 19, provided the young person is still in full-time education, would certainly be a help for parents. and caregivers.

Set to benefit families with approximately 60,000 18-year-olds in high school by their 19th birthday, this movement recognizes the evolving needs of families and the societal benefits of supporting education.

Deputy Higgins continued: Any extension of a social welfare payment obviously has a cost, but given the very careful management of the public finances over recent years, I believe this is an investment we should be able to make. .

“This investment in our families and young people is not just a matter of financial support; is a commitment to ensure that students can complete their secondary education without financial strain. By extending Child Benefit, Fine Gael is acknowledging the importance of education and the role it plays in leveling the playing field for all our young people. concluded Deputy Higgins.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.finegael.ie/extending-child-benefit-for-secondary-school-students-marks-a-positive-step-forward-higgins/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos