Imperial President Professor Hugh Brady discussed the role of EU-funded research programs in supporting European collaborative science at the science business conference in Brussels on Tuesday. Joining a panel with Marc Lemaître, Director-General for Research at the European Commission, Thomas Jarzombek, Spokesperson for Research and Education in the German Bundestag and MEP Maria da Graça Carvalho, Professor Brady set out how critical collaborative research funding is based on perfection. European funding programs and discussed the development of future framework programs in a globally competitive scientific and technological environment.

Professor Hugh Brady during the panel session

“We should be proud of the fact that Horizon is the largest international research program. The next program must be transformative for Europe's innovation ecosystem and the UK and EU can share ideas on how to achieve this.” Professor Hugh Brady President

The conference celebrated 40 years of European funding programmes, with discussions focused on the future of EU research funding with the next programme, Framework Program 10, scheduled to start in 2028.

The panel reflected on the degree of ambition for science and technology that can be achieved through continued support for basic research and increased EU spending on research and innovation. Through EU funding programs for technology and innovation, Europe can also help build the companies of the future, which can be supported by the full line of funding from the European Research Council to the European Innovation Council.

Building industry connections through Horizon

On Monday, Imperial's Vice-Provost (Research and Enterprise) Professor Mary Ryan joined the UK and EU scientific communities for the UK Government and European Commission's official launch event to celebrate the UK's connection with Horizon Europe. The event was opened by UK Secretary of State for Science, Research and Innovation Michelle Donelan, MP and European Commissioner for Research, Culture, Education and Youth Iliana Ivanova and celebrated the UK's participation in European funding programs with key members of research communities in the UK and EU. .

Professor Mary Ryan speaking during the panel session

“Investing for deep technology is challenging and this is where Horizon Europe can make critical contributions, together with its core investment in discovery science. It helps to take ideas to the next level and make our startups ready for investment.” Professor Mary Ryan Vice President (Research and Enterprise)

Appearing on a panel alongside Keith Sequeira, Head of the European Innovation Council, Neil Mantle, Director of Manufacturing and Materials Engineering at Rolls-Royce and Arun Hadish, Chief Strategy Officer at the Center for Process Innovation, Professor Ryan highlighted Imperial's engagement with businesses as part of Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe, alongside the support that student and staff entrepreneurs have received from the European Innovation Council. European funding programs offer unparalleled scale and vision by providing a platform for researchers to collaborate with large businesses and SMEs, making critical contributions to technology transfer and strategically complementing UK innovation funding .

Imperial's strong history of industrial collaborations in strategic partnerships is also supported by European funding programmes, complementing each other in fostering research and innovation. Imperial's partnership with Rolls-Royce, for example, dates back more than 30 years to the establishment of the University's Vibration Technology Center and Imperial is now using this expertise together with Rolls-Royce to European funded HEAVEN projectpart of the EU's historic Clean Aviation programme.

European Innovation Council (EIC) funding provides an essential source of funding for researchers working on technologies not yet ready for market, but beyond early-stage discovery research, allowing universities to work closely with industry and other organizations in across Europe to realize the potential of new technologies. Dr Oscar Calderon Agudo of Imperial, advanced research associate in the Department of Earth Science and Engineering, who is working as part of the QUSTom project, providing key expertise in the use of ultrasound imaging to revolutionize breast cancer diagnosis.

EIC funding also provides support for start-up companies to expand and continue to develop their research. Founded by four Imperial students, Multus is a startup developing cultured meat nutrients that has been awarded a €2.5 million grant from the EIC Accelerator, which will help the company build a manufacturing facility, along with doubling the company's employees.

Horizon Europe in Imperial

Open international collaboration is central to Imperial's success: our academics work in 192 countries and European partners are critical to this: around 60% of Imperial research papers with an American collaborator also have a European co-author, as do 72% with Canada and 81% with Brazil. Participation in EU research framework programs is a springboard to productive partnerships around the world – strengthening the impact and impact of UK research. Imperial was 8th the most successful higher education institution in Horizon 2020 and the program has funded many collaborations, supporting our researchers to work with colleagues across Europe on vital issues: ranging from new diagnostic tools for childhood diseases, an AIDS vaccine and firefighting to quantum, data and climate. technologies.

The UK is now fully linked to Horizon Europe and Imperial research can participate and lead projects across the programme. Imperial was recently named as part of a consortium that seeks to equip healthcare providers with resources to detect, diagnose and prevent Alzheimer's disease. Imperial academics have also recently launched other Horizon Europe projects revolutionary optimization tools to drastically reduce emissions in aero engine design, research into exposure to endocrine disorders and effects on human health, and helping to better understand rain-aerosol interactions to more accurately predict extreme weather events and support climate adaptation and mitigation planning.

To learn more about opportunities at Horizon Europe, please contact Research Office AND Office of Enterprise Research Impact Management.