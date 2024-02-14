From George, dragons! Experience the magic of the Sydney Lunar Festival | City of Sydney

2024 is the year of the Dragon and our city is looking for this year's part of the Sydney Lunar Festival.

Lighthouses, flag galleries and yes, a dragon flying along the light rails!

We have made George Street an open gallery and invite everyone to come and enjoy all that the Sydney Lunar Festival has to offer.

This wonderful dragon rides on the rail

Sydney has its first dragon on rail! The artwork was created by Sydney artist Andrew Yee and celebrates the different generations of the Haymarkets community, beautifully bound together by the idealism of the dragon.

Each represents an influential time for the Haymarket, with the first child being the establishment of Chinese businesses and residents in the early 20th century.

The second symbolizes the ease of permanent residency for Chinese immigrants and the promotion of Chinatown as a tourist destination in the late 1980s.

The third typifies today's progressive generation, Yee said.

Artist Andrew Yee with his creation at Central Chalmers tram station. Image: City of Sydney / Chris Southwood

We think there's no better way to arrive at the Sydney Lunar Festival than aboard a dragon.

We brought this idea to life through collaboration with the state government and light rail operator Transdev.

It has been a proud moment to work with the City of Sydney to use local community artist Andrew Yees on the railway.

In doing so, it created a moving canvas that will inspire passengers and onlookers to join in the Sydney Lunar Festival celebrations, Transdev Sydney managing director Arsene Durand-Raucher said.

We want everyone to enjoy the light rail dragon safely and urge visitors to be aware of their surroundings when taking in the artwork.

Lanterns bring light and color to the heart of the city

Up and down George Street you'll also find 12 zodiac beacons.

The 12 animals, including a dragon, combine modern shapes, traditional aesthetics and colors such as the deep red that indicate luck in Chinese culture.

The lanterns and floral base works were designed by artist Erika Zhu and produced by the multidisciplinary dplr team.

Stylistically, I leaned towards softer, rounded outlines to evoke a more friendly and welcoming atmosphere, a gesture of open arms to the Asian-Australian community in a moment of Lunar New Year celebration, Zhu said.

The lanterns sit atop solar-powered plinths and will be a feature of future festivals as they will be reused in line with the City of Sydney's sustainability efforts.

The Lunar Flag Galleries return with creations by Chrissy Lau, Dongwang Fan, Yonny and William Tse and Yuqing Wei flying proudly at Circular Quay and along George, Sussex and Harbor streets.

Twenty-two drawings by children aged 5 to 11 have been selected from a field of more than 700 entries and are displayed on plinths along George Street.

Each Lunar New Year also has an element associated with it. 2024 is the Year of the Wood Dragon.

At Dixon Street Mall, a 5-foot-tall wooden dragon soars into the air, appearing and disappearing among neon-lit clouds.

Our city is a canvas and after painting the city with the colors of Christmas and New Year, we were ready to welcome the Year of the Dragon with the Sydney Lunar Festival, one of the largest Lunar New Year festivals outside of Asia, Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore said AO.

Are you a dragon? Get to know other dragons and what being born in the Year of the Dragon means to them.

Sydney Lunar Festival 2024

We've run the Sydney Lunar Festival for 28 years, and it remains one of the highlights on the calendar.

Festival 2024 started on February 10 and runs until February 25 with more than 70 events in 16 days.

Expect lion dancing, great food, art, culture and of course dragon boat racing. See how you can get involved and enjoy the festivities.

Find out more about event program.