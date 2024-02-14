Ceasefire talks resume as Rafah comes under fire





Reuters More than a million people have crowded into a small corner of southern Gaza Negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have resumed in Cairo, Egyptian media say. Senior officials from the US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar are meeting as Israel faces intense international pressure to halt its bombing of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. About 1.5 million people have gathered in this small border town amid fears of an Israeli ground offensive. Prime Minister of Israel were rejected as “delusional” ceasefire proposals by Hamas last week. Benjamin Netanyahu said “total victory” was possible in Gaza within months. He later ordered Israeli troops to prepare to expand their ground operation and vowed to defeat Hamas gunmen hiding in Rafah. But UN human rights chief Volker Trk said any attack on the city would be “horrendous” and many civilians would “likely be killed”. US President Joe Biden has called for civilians in the area to be protected. Rafah has been under heavy Israeli airstrikes in recent days, with reported deaths and injuries. Watch: How did Rafah become home to 1.5 million Palestinians? The talks in Cairo are continuing despite Israel's rejection of Hamas' terms. Netanyahu has sent his intelligence chief, David Barnea, to talks to make further progress – Israeli media said he did so under American pressure. He is joined by US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns, Egyptian intelligence officials and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. There is a framework for a temporary ceasefire on the table, which includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a period of calm. Qatar and Egypt, with the support of the US, have gone back and forth between Israel and Hamas in an attempt to broker a deal. Israel says 130 hostages are still missing out of 253 taken by Hamas-led gunmen during the October 7 attacks in southern Israel. A number of hostages have been released – including most recently two Israeli-Argentinian males – but some have died. At least 1,200 people were killed during the attacks led by Hamas. Israel launched military operations in the Gaza Strip in response. Some 28,473 Palestinians have been killed and more than 68,000 wounded in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there. More than half of the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million population is now concentrated in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, which was home to just 250,000 people before the war between Israel and Hamas. Many of the displaced people live in makeshift shelters or tents in deplorable conditions, with little access to safe drinking water or food. Alongside the US, a number of countries and international organizations have warned Israel against launching the planned offensive. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Monday that Israel should “pause and think seriously” before taking further action in Rafah. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Israel's allies to stop sending weapons as “many people” were being killed in Gaza. And on Tuesday South Africa asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to consider whether the planned Israeli offensive required additional emergency measures to protect the rights of Palestinians. Last month The ICJ ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza in a case brought by Pretoria.

