CDC Africa deploys 500 community-based volunteers to support cholera response in Zambia – CDC Africa





Lusaka, 11 February 2024 Africa CDC, in partnership with the Zambian Ministry of Health, announces the deployment of 500 Community Based Volunteers (CBVs) across Matero and Kanyama sub-counties in Lusaka, Zambia. This strategic support to the Republic of Zambia aims to bridge gaps in cholera response efforts and healthcare services, particularly in cholera hotspots, and foster a proactive community-focused approach to public health. CBVs who have been deployed for three (3) months are trusted members of their communities and will serve as a vital link between community members and health care providers, providing support in health education, hygiene and promotion of health, community mobilization, psychosocial support, including stigma prevention, and misinformation management at the community level. Speaking on behalf of CDC Africa Director General, Dr Jean Kaseya, Dr Lul Riek mentioned that the call for community health workers is in line with the decision of the African Union Heads of State and Government to accelerate recruitment, training and deployment of 2 million community health workers. (CHW) across the continent. This is also in line with the CDC's New Africa Public Health Order which calls for strong health workforce development and strong network of community health care workers, he said. This deployment marks an essential step in Africa CDC's commitment to promoting health equity and empowering communities to take charge of their own health. Through personalized interactions at the community level, CBVs will connect individuals with health care services, breaking down barriers to access and information and ensuring that community members receive timely care and treatment. CBVs will disseminate information on cholera preventive measures and good hygiene practices, thereby empowering community members to actively participate in the fight against cholera. Officializing the deployment of CBVs, the Honorable Sylvia Masebo, Minister of Health of the Republic of Zambia, noted that community engagement on cholera is very critical and significant because all outbreaks begin within communities and end with the participation and active engagement of community members. The commitment of volunteers, recruited from within their communities, highlights the transformative potential of community-led solutions and reflects Africa CDC's commitment to strengthening health systems across the continent. In addition, CDC Africa's support for cholera response efforts in Zambia includes the deployment of 15 technical assistance officers; production of informative, educational and communication materials; strengthening laboratory capacity for genomic sequencing; training of 50 health care workers on sample collection and referral; recruitment and placement of 150 clinical management staff, including 20 medical officers, 100 nurses, 4 laboratory scientists, 16 clinical officers and 10 environmental officers for the next three months. Africa CDC will similarly support the procurement of medical supplies, including oral rehydration salts (ORS) and disinfectants, as well as the strengthening of cross-border surveillance to oversee the further spread of the outbreak. For more information: Dr. Merawi Aragaw Head of the Division for Surveillance and Disease Intelligence Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention| African Union email: [email protected]| M: +251912611294 Website: www.africacdc.org| Addis Ababa| Ethiopia| Facebook | I tweet For media inquiry: Directorate of Communications and Public Information|[email protected]| Website: www.africacdc.org | Addis Ababa| Ethiopia| Facebook | I tweet About Africa CDC The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is an autonomous continental Public Health agency of the African Union, which supports Member States in their efforts to strengthen health systems and improve surveillance, response to emergency, disease prevention and control. For more information, visit https://africacdc.org

