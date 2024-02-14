Refund of Goods and Services Tax paid on processing fees for Development Applications and Statements

Further to the announcement by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) on 14 February 2024, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will take steps to make refunds for Goods and Services Tax (GST) paid on processing fees for Development Applications (DA) and Statements made in URA. Collection of GST on these transactions ceased on February 14, 2024.

Scope of refund exercise

From March 2024, URA will proactively contact eligible applicants to refund, with interest, GST charged on DA processing and Lodgment fees incurred in the last five years1 (from 1 January 2019 to 13 February 2024) for New Erection (NE), Additions and Alterations (A&A), Changes to NE/A&E, Change of Use, subdivision for development, demolition works and approval for works on buildings canned.

As of January 2019, approximately 37,700 applicants – that is, businesses and landowners – have submitted DPAs and Declarations to URA. We expect the number of actual refunds to be much lower as a significant proportion of these applicants may be GST registered entities who had claimed input tax and are therefore not eligible for GST refund under this exercise .

GST refund amounts vary, ranging from $35 for a change of use of premises to $210 to $560 for individual land housing developments. For larger developments, where GST amounts can vary widely depending on the scale of the development, most are estimated to fall in the range of $10.50 to $1,500. Applicants in this group are mainly businesses.

Development charges for the increase in land value are not eligible for refund because no GST has been collected.

Refund process

URA is committed to ensuring that refunds are paid smoothly and correctly to eligible applicants. To ensure that we process refunds in a timely manner, we will carry out the refund exercise in two stages.

Stage 1: Applications or Development Submissions submitted on or after 1 January 2019

From March 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024, URA will proactively contact applicants who had paid processing fees for DAs and Statements made on or after January 1, 2019 via email to request information to facilitate refunds. There is no need for these applicants to contact URA.

Stage 2: Development Applications or Submissions submitted before 1 January 2019

From July 1, 2024, eligible applicants who have been wrongly charged GST before 1 January 2019 will be invited to step forward and contact URA. They can apply to URA for refunds using the GST SG Refund Form on the URA website (go.gov.sg/URAGSTrimbursim).

An overview of both phases and the list of information to be requested from eligible applicants for verification and payment purposes are presented in the Appendix. More information on refunds can also be found on the URA website (go.gov.sg/URAGSTrefund).

Eligible applicants are reminded to provide details only through the GST Refund Form on the URA website. URA will not ask for personal information or bank details through phone calls, SMS and social media. Eligible applicants and members of the public are advised to be vigilant against fraudulent attempts.

Commitment to expedite refunds

URA is committed to making refunds promptly. To ensure that refunds can be processed in a timely manner, we kindly request that eligible applicants provide the URA with the full set of information required within the specified timeframes. We ask for your understanding that the processing time for applications that require manual verifications may extend beyond the two-month processing time we aim to process most refunds.

For those experiencing difficulties with the refund process, please do not hesitate to contact URA at 6307 8980 (9am to 6pm weekdays) or by email at www.ura.gov.sg/contactus. We ask for your patience and understanding as you may experience longer wait times and delayed responses due to the high volume of inquiries. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and assure you that we will consider all queries as soon as possible.

1As communicated in the MoF press release, all GST registered entities are required by law to keep records for up to five years. Therefore, agencies will have a register of taxpayers who have transacted with them within the last five years (ie as of 1 January 2019). For more details, refer to MoF's media release at www.mof.gov.sg/news-publications/press-releases/goods-and-services-tax-(gst)-for-18-government-fees- to-be- reimbursed.