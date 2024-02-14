River connectivity is critical to protecting our freshwater fish and the habitats they inhabit. Migratory species such as Atlantic salmon, sea trout, sea lamprey, river lamprey, twaite and allis shad, and European eel all make long migratory journeys to spawn. However, a number of other fish, such as pike, brown trout and carp, live entirely in freshwater but make extended movements along the river system to feed or access spawning and nursery areas. Any restrictions on fish migration may have negative consequences for their habitat use, reproductive or feeding capacity and may lead to long-term declines in their populations. Fish movements and migrations can be affected by various human-made structures in rivers. These can include small structures such as bridge decks, culverts, culverts, to larger structures such as weirs and dams. Barriers also affect the natural process of the river which is disconnected, temperature regimes change, flow rates change with an interruption in sediment transport between the upstream and downstream of the structures. In many cases, large structures change river habitat to lacustrine habitat (lotic to lentic habitat) by creating large blockages. Hydromorphology is identified as the second most common pressure on water quality in Ireland. To support the mitigation of this pressure, IFI has led the development of a river barrier assessment tool and is currently mapping the extent of barriers across the country through IFI's National Barriers programme. Currently 73,377 potential barriers have been identified with 31,170 (42.5%) assessed to date. Of those assessed as a problem, 233 follow-up surveys were conducted (SNIFFER); these are required before any mitigation work is carried out. Mitigating barriers and restoring free-flowing rivers can enable the protection and restoration of natural biodiversity in our catchments. With the support of Department e housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, IFI has developed a National Barrier Mitigation program that will run from 2024 to 2027 and meet commitments made to address water quality pressures. The National Barriers Program (NBP) funded to date by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, which has policy responsibility for the Water Framework Directive, has assessed the number of structures that are or have a high probability of being a barrier to fish. crossing of the Irish river network. The NBP has estimated that there are potentially 8,500 culverts/bridges, 1,500 weirs and 160 other structures in Irish rivers that represent a barrier to fish passage. Over the life of the PBK (2024 to 2027), which will be supported by the creation of a new capital and operational mitigation program, 257 barriers are expected to be mitigated. The plan includes four pilot projects for mitigating barriers that are being advanced to test methods for addressing various implementation challenges. Conducting Barrier Mitigation projects on man-made structures in river systems can be a complex process involving a lot of planning, title searches, surveys and studies, design, budgeting, consultation and innovation to identify the most appropriate technique of management to adapt.

In addressing this issue, Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is working on a number of medium and large scale barrier mitigation projects, improving fish passage at weirs, bridges and culverts. The IFI is currently working on the mitigation of crossing at Bretts weir, River Nore, Co Kilkenny, Bread branch River Suir Cahir, Pallas weir on the river Bann and Feather Dalligan in River Dalligan, together with Annacotty Weir, Co. Limerick, Templederry Bridge, Co. Tipperary, Castlecor Weir Fish Passage, Askeaton Weir, Co. Limerick and Bishops Stream Barrier Removal, Co. Roscommon. This list is not exhaustive and covers the period 2024/2025. We also provide expert advice to various agencies and local authorities on the mitigation of obstructions on rivers such as the River Ward, Kells blackwater and the Dodder. In addition, the IFI has agreed to work with larger stakeholders such as the ESB to understand the impacts of Hydropower on salmon and migratory eels. Large barriers in the Erne, Liffey and Shannon systems have brought those populations close to extinction. Without immediate and proper domestication, these genetic strains that are unique will be lost forever. There has been considerable interference or admixture of genetics in these systems which we now know to be very harmful.

The physical impacts of turbines on salmon and eels as they migrate offshore long after they have left the Irish coast need to be considered and understood. Physical injuries that cause death may only become apparent months later, and much research is needed in this area through tracing.

Climate change has been identified by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) as one of the biggest threats facing fish populations and the wider aquatic environment in the medium to long term. Average air temperatures in Ireland have already increased by 0.8oC since 1900 and changes are predicted to increase over the coming decades (Desmond et al., 2017). Climate change will have widespread effects on Ireland's environment, including impacts on the aquatic habitat and biota within. It is now necessary to improve resilience to climate change impacts from increased hydrological extremes of drought and flood risk. Given the projected trajectory of climate change; actions are needed to limit the warming of river water. Management strategies to limit temperature rise should carefully consider restoring the thermal regime of rivers by removing litter and returning to more natural hydromorphological conditions, combined where possible with riparian tree planting as an additional mitigation measure .

Unfortunately, European eel numbers across Europe have been decimated and the number of Atlantic salmon returning to Ireland has reduced by 80% compared to the 1970s. The trend is worsening and there is now a need to really deal with the barriers and find solutions if we are to save two natural wonders undertaking what is the most amazing migratory journey in the natural world.

