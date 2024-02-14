Connect with us

USPTO issues inventory guidance and examples for AI-assisted inventions

Published on: 2024-02-12 16:44
To foster, protect, and encourage investment in innovations made possible through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and to provide clarity to the public and United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) employees on the patentability of inventions aided by AI, the USPTO has published guidance on Federal Register. This guidance provides information about the USPTO's obligations under Executive order for the safe, secure, and reliable development and use of artificial intelligence.

“The patent system was developed to foster and protect human ingenuity and the investments needed to translate that ingenuity into marketable products and solutions,” said Kathi Vidal, undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and director of the USPTO. “The patent system also encourages the sharing of ideas and solutions so that others can build on them. The guidance strikes a balance between granting patent protection to promote human ingenuity and investing in AI-assisted inventions, while not unnecessarily blocking innovation for future developments. The guidance does this by embracing the use of AI in innovation and focusing on the human contribution.”

The guidance, which takes effect on February 13, makes it clear that AI-assisted inventions are not categorically unpatentable. The guide provides guidance to examiners and stakeholders on how to determine whether the human contribution to an innovation is significant enough to qualify for a patent when AI also contributed. It builds on the existing invention framework by providing guidance to examiners and applicants for determining the correct inventor to be named in a patent or patent application for inventions created by humans with the help of one or more AI systems. It states that patent protection can be sought for inventions in which a person has made a significant contribution to the invention.

Additionally, to further assist our examiners and applicants in their understanding of this guidance, examples of hypothetical situations of how the guidance would apply are available on our AI-related resources page.

To learn more about what the guidance is and isn't, and to get your questions answered and provide feedback, we invite you to attend our upcoming public webinar on March 5 from 1-2 p.m. ET. We also invite you to read the Director's Blog on AI Guidance and Inventory: Fostering Human Ingenuity and Investment in AI-Assisted Invention.

The full text of the invention guidelines for AI-assisted inventions and related examples are available on our AI-related resources website. The USPTO will accept public comments on the invention instructions and examples until May 13, 2024. Please see the Federal Register Notice for instructions on submitting comments.

