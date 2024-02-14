Global Youth Advancement Network :: News Article

International
Seeing another culture living in a different way than Americans made me think more critically about how sustainability works based on how a country works and why their efforts have a very different focus than ours here.
This program allowed me to fully immerse myself in the ecosystems I am passionate about, including identifying marine species on coral reefs, observing the behavior of marine megafauna such as humpback whales, whale sharks, and dolphins, and learning about the crucial role that play mangroves in the sea. environments and observing marine species that thrive in estuaries. We helped contribute to long-term studies on humpback whales, collect plankton samples for observation under a microscope, participate in a beach cleanup, and discuss human impacts on the environments and species we saw.
I came back from this program feeling more confident and open-minded. I left feeling more confident after getting my scuba certification and going on many dives to observe coral reefs. Without this program and a group of supportive, upbeat people cheering me on and pushing me to be my best, I may never have gotten my certification here in the United States.
This program is suitable for anyone who loves to be on the water and is passionate about the marine ecosystem and species. It's also a great opportunity to see how others live and to visit a community different from our own. We got to visit a school and see how their education works, attend an Independence Day celebration, and visit a village with lifelong residents. Everyone we worked with on our program was so wonderful, kind, friendly and patient, and it was great working with them all! It's easy to tell that they love what they do and are excited to learn and show you all their community has to offer, which makes it so easy to step out of your comfort zone and try new things every day. From local food, a variety of water activities such as snorkeling, surfing and scuba diving, meeting friendly street dogs who love to walk and explore with you, playing beach volleyball with the locals and enjoying the natural beauty of the ocean, you get away so tired but so full of valuable new memories and experiences.
This program was truly life-changing and I am so glad I had the opportunity to go on such a transformative journey before my senior year, along with gaining such valuable educational and professional skills. I was able to see things that I had only ever seen in documentaries and aquariums and I got to see them in their natural habitat unique to that region of the world. If I had the chance, I would go to this program again in a heartbeat!
Name: Annika Swope
Status: Senior
Major: Environmental Studies and Sustainability
Hometown: Muskegon, Michigan
Program: Marine Biology Internship in Mozambique
