Antnio Guterres (Secretary-General of the United Nations) Video Message for the 50th Anniversary of the IEA





Description Excellency, friends, I congratulate the women and men of the International Energy Agency on your 50th anniversary. And I want to recognize and thank the Executive Director Fatih Birol. Under his strong and insightful leadership, the IEA has played a critical role at the heart of the renewables revolution. The IEA's work is shaping the public debate; Supporting a just and sustainable energy transition; And showing how net zero can and should become a reality. Limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius ultimately depends on ending fossil fuels. And the IEA has shown the surprising speed at which renewables prices are falling, and the deployment of renewables is happening. Excellence, friends, The IEA's work is helping to demonstrate that moving away from fossil fuels is both economically inevitable and environmentally essential. The end of the fossil fuel era is assured. The only questions are: Will we move fast enough to limit the worst climate chaos? And will the switch to renewables be fair, fair and just? It is up to all of us to make sure the answer to both of these questions is yes. Every person on earth must be connected to clean and affordable energy by 2030. And every community and country must benefit from the transition to clean and cheap renewables. Today, many emerging and developing economies are left behind. We need the G20 countries to lead a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels. We need finance to flow to renewables, especially by reforming the business models of the Multilateral Development Banks to leverage much more private finance at a reasonable cost to developing countries. And we need all countries to implement the commitments made at COP28: Triple global renewable capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030; To accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels this decade; And to create ambitious national economy-wide climate plans, consistent with the 1.5 degree limit, by 2025. Cheers, friends, As we look ahead, the IEA's continued analysis, advice and coordination will be essential throughout this crucial decade and beyond. The next eighteen months are vital. And I invite the IEA to intensify technical support for countries preparing the next round of national climate action plans. Help them create ambitious, practical plans that are a magnet for private investment. And encourage them to back up those plans with credible climate policies, from regulations that support investment, to putting an effective price on carbon, to ending fossil fuel subsidies. Cheers, friends, The future of clean energy is coming. As we celebrate half a century of the International Energy Agency, let us commit to harnessing your spirit of cooperation to bring about that faster future. Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k1n/k1n7x2kced The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos