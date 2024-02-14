Boulder International Film Festival celebrates 20 years





The Boulder International Film Festival is a 4-day jam packed with a whole range of films that will appeal to any audience. The festival has earned a reputation as one of the most innovative film festivals in the country. This year, BIFF will feature 74 films from 25 countries, two special community events and the return of many festival favourites. “I'm very excited about the fact that we have 50 filmmakers coming to town to visit us and see our audience, and we're very excited to be hosting so many filmmakers to come,” said Robin Beeck, co-founder. of BIFF. CBS

BIFF kicks off Thursday, February 29 with the popular CineCHEF 2024 competition. Eight Colorado chefs create dishes inspired by their favorite classic movies and then compete for audience votes. For the third year, The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg will be in Boulder with his Chatter Awards podcast. Feinberg will bring a special celebrity guest for the taping. “We're really excited that Laura Linney is coming with her latest movie called Wildcat. It's a movie about the writer Flannery O'Connor. It's directed by Ethan Hawke. She's coming with the movie, we're going to we're going to present her with our Vanguard Award and then we're going to do an interview with her after the show,” said Kathy Beeck, co-founder of BIFF. Opening Night is always a Red Carpet Gala with two parties, one at the Boulderado Hotel and the other at Rembrandt Yard. The 5280 Brass Band will lead attendees in “second line” style from the festivities at the Boulder Theatre. “We're opening with a movie called Ezra with Robert De Niro. We like to say we're opening with Hollywood royalty, and it's a great movie with Robert and Bobby Cannavale about a father/son relationship. It's a drama. and it's incredible,” said Robin Beeck. “We're closing with a movie with a real royal character called The Cowboy and The Queen, about a California knight who had a great relationship with the Queen of England. . She was his biggest fan and it's so exciting. What a great story. ” CBS

BIFF is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, so there are some special programs to thank the community. “We've had so much support over many, many years and we want to give back. We'll be doing some free e-Town Hall screenings of some classic films from BIFF. We'll be showing some famous clips from the years before our films , and we're also going to have birthday cake at the Pearl Street Mall. Who doesn't love birthday cake?” said Cathy Beeck. Some other highlights of this year's BIFF include an adventure film pavilion, singer/songwriter showcase and teen short film competition. You can expect four world premieres, five US premieres and 18 films made by Colorado filmmakers. LINK: For Boulder International Film Festival Tickets and Information BIFF runs from Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3, 2024. More from CBS News Libby Smith Libby Smith is a special projects producer at CBS Colorado.

