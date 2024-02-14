WHO'S NAME | International Childhood Cancer Day 2024: reducing the survival gap | tidings





15 February 2024 On International Childhood Cancer Day 2024, we highlight the vital role of parents, as well as family doctors and paediatricians, in the early detection of childhood cancer. No one is more willing to invest in their children's well-being than parents. By recognizing the early signs and symptoms of some types of cancer and taking care of them, you can save your child's life. Worldwide, more than 1,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every day. Recent medical advances create very high chances of survival in high-income countries, where more than 80% of children diagnosed with cancer will survive. However, only about 20% of children diagnosed with cancer will survive in some low- and middle-income countries. The CureAll Framework: WHO's Global Childhood Cancer Initiative The latest estimates show that in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, more than 70% of all children diagnosed with cancer died in 2022 (1). Unlike adult cancer, the underlying factors that contribute to childhood cancer are not well understood, and only a small proportion of childhood cancers can be prevented. This means that the recovery of these children depends to a large extent on the capacity of health systems to ensure timely diagnosis, early referral and appropriate treatment. Achieving this is particularly challenging in many countries of the Region facing humanitarian emergencies, natural disasters and political instability. In 2018, WHO launched the Global Initiative on Childhood Cancer (GICC). Its main goal is to reduce the survival gap by 2030, ensuring that at least 60% of children with cancer worldwide survive their diagnosis. The GICC is a collaborative effort involving WHO at a global, regional and country-specific scale, in partnership with the Children's Research Hospital St. Jew. This ambitious goal can be achieved primarily by strengthening health systems, so that primary health providers or even parents are able to recognize the early signs of childhood cancer and a referral system can direct the child to specialized care vital for survival Theirs. In addition to treatment, children also require focused attention for their continued physical and cognitive development and nutritional well-being. This requires the care of a dedicated and multidisciplinary team. Parents, GPs and pediatricians play a vital role in early detection of childhood cancer. It is essential to know the early signs and symptoms of certain types of cancer and to be on the lookout for them in your children. In the Eastern Mediterranean Region, leukemia was the most common cancer in children and adolescents aged 019 years in 2022 (1). An unexplained high temperature is the most common sign of leukemia. It is also a common sign of lymphoma. Retinoblastoma, an eye tumor, is another common cancer in children. It is critical to find this tumor in its early stages to prevent blindness. Dilated eyes are the most common sign. Brain tumors are also quite common in children. Signs and symptoms to look out for include headaches, developmental delays and increased head circumference in babies. Let us all contribute to a future where every child has the opportunity to live a full and healthy life, no matter where they are born. International Childhood Cancer Day is not just about raising awareness and showing support for children and adolescents with cancer, survivors and their families. This day is also a call for each of us to play a role in the fight against childhood cancer. 1. Absolute numbers, Incidence, Both sexes, age [019]in 2022. WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMRO).

Cancer today. International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.emro.who.int/media/news/international-childhood-cancer-day-2024-reducing-the-survival-gap.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos