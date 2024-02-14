Public health delegation from Uzbekistan visits UB – International Education





Uzbekistan, a landlocked Central Asian country with a population of nearly 36 million, has a focus on public health. That was clear when four Uzbek scientists and doctors arrived for an information-gathering session at the School of Public Health and Health Professions on February 1. The group, amid a whirlwind tour of leading organizations in the United States, is picking the brains of the country's top public health professionals ahead of developing Uzbekistan's national public health capabilities. After stops in Washington, DC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, the group headed to Buffalo—fortunately in the middle of a winter blizzard—to discuss opportunities for learning and collaboration with SPHHP experts. The visit was organized through the International Buffalo Institute and local health leaders. The first stop was UB's Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences, where CTSI director and SUNY Distinguished Professor Timothy F. Murphy and Teresa Quattrin, UB Distinguished Professor, associate dean for integrative CTSI's research and recruitment director and chief director of special populations, described CTSI's work and discussed public-private partnerships to improve health nationwide. Quattrin had a leading role in coordinating the visit to UB. Stephen Turkovich, president and chief medical officer of John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, also addressed the group. The group then headed to the School of Public Health and Health Professions. Speaking through an interpreter, Rafail Ibragimov, chief specialist of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Committee at the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, explained that the Uzbek government has been funding public health efforts for some time now. But the country's strategic plan “Health 2030” proposes increasing the level of support and eventually developing an independent school of public health and organization similar to the CDC. Jean Wactawski-Wende, dean of SPHHP, described how the school addresses regional and global health challenges. Topics included a variety of community partnerships, SPHHP's public health education training programs, and local and global research collaborations. Lina Mu, associate professor of epidemiology and environmental health; director of the Office of Global Health Initiatives at UB; and convener of the meeting, emphasized that collaborations on student training and research projects were definitely an opportunity to be explored. Like any networker worth their salt, the Uzbek and SPHHP groups exchanged contact details to “complete the conversation,” Wactawski-Wende said.

The visitors' last stop at UB was the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, where Alan Lesse, associate dean for medical curriculum, gave a brief overview of the Jacobs School's curriculum. This was followed by a visit to the Gross Anatomy Lab, where Stuart Inglis, director of the lab, explained the importance of learning anatomy from human cadavers as opposed to virtual reality. The group spent two more days in Buffalo, meeting with officials from the Erie County and New York State health departments, the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network and the Maternal Health Coalition.

