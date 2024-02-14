



AUSTIN, Texas Texas Global is returning to 2400 Nueces St. (N24) after a year-long renovation and temporary relocation to the main building at the University of Texas at Austin. Set to reopen on February 26, the revitalized space will feature a state-of-the-art facility, now equipped with enhanced functionality to better serve the global Longhorn community. Texas Global plays a critical role in leading, supporting, and coordinating the University's international engagement efforts by fostering strategic partnerships on and off campus, supporting the international student and scholar community, and creating opportunities for students, faculty members, and alumni to engaged with colleagues and surrounding institutions. world. It is the home of UTs Passport services, Education abroad, English Language Center , International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS), Global Initiatives and Alumni Relations, Global Programs and Innovation, Global Risk and Security, AND Mexico Global Gateway. The return of Texas Globals to a newly renovated home represents an important milestone, ushering in a new era for global engagement at the University, said Sonia Feigenbaum, senior vice provost of global engagement and chief international officer. The transformed space now with the capacity to host students, faculty, alumni and international visitors reflects our unwavering commitment to facilitate transformative experiences, foster a welcoming environment and serve the needs of our global community. In accordance with the 10-year strategic plan of universities, Change starts herethis innovation underscores the commitment of campus leaders to invest in facilities and improvements that advance the institution's educational and research mission. As such, the new and improved N24 embodies the Universities commitment to fostering global engagement across forty acres. It creates a home away from home for international students and scholars, supports Longhorns seeking opportunities abroad, and provides an enabling environment for alumni and visitors to connect and grow. Equally impressive is the innovative Global Lounge, which features the latest technology to create virtual connections with friends from around the world in hybrid events, as well as ample space for in-person meetings. Passport Services, the authorized US passport acceptance facility on campus, will also be transformed. With its offices now on the first floor, customers will easily access services, experiencing a seamless design flow that accommodates customer traffic efficiently. Our new space allows for comfort and privacy for our guests, a quieter environment where it's easier to communicate, and one-on-one attention that enhances the entire experience, said Erick Romero, manager of Passport Services. The UT Passport Office is open to the Longhorn community and the public at one basis of appointment. Passport Services recently increased its staff and implemented an appointment system that provides more available time than other local facilities, demonstrating the University's commitment to supporting worldwide travel and cross-cultural experiences for the many people it serves. Texas Global staff members and stakeholders will appreciate the extraordinary transformation of the advisory spaces. Floor-to-ceiling maps of six vibrant cities Seoul, Mumbai, Mexico City, Dubai, London and Singapore highlight UT's global network. The airy design and natural light transmitted by the glass walls also evoke transparency and openness, presenting a private and inviting atmosphere. The renovation at 2400 Nueces introduces dedicated, private counseling rooms, said Margaret Luvano, director of International Student and Scholar Services. We know that UT students, researchers and the international community will appreciate Texas Global as an inviting space where they can feel supported and comfortable. For meeting details and contact informationplease visit Texas Global website.

